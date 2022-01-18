Mike Eruzione, a Winthrop guy, scored the winning goal in the most celebrated sporting event of the last century.
It eventually led to a gold medal – see 1980 USA hockey team.
And it changed his life. Forever.
From speaking engagements, books, movies and a fund-raising gig at his alma mater, Eruzione turned that incredible occurrence into a lucrative, exciting life.
Just over two decades later, a kid who grew up about three miles from Eruzione, in East Boston, had his greatest career moment in one of the most memorable sporting events ever hosted in New England in this new century.
Jermaine Wiggins, who was a street hockey legend growing up in Eastie, had the best football game of his career on that memorable evening 20 years ago today.
Wiggins, nicknamed “Wiggie,” had a career high-10 catches that night for 68 yards, third most of his career, on the snowy night in Foxborough.
“The Snow Bowl,” said Wiggins. “Every year I seem to pick up a catch. Do I mind talking about? Hell no. I love talking about it. It was the greatest game of my career. If people want to say I had 20 catches, I’ll take it.”
There was a lot of memorable magic that night.
That was Tom Brady’s first playoff game and first fourth quarter/overtime comeback – Pats trailed 13-3 – when he completed 20 for 26 for 138 yards over the final 21 minutes.
NO. 4 STAR
There was head referee Walt Coleman, who reversed his own fumble call on Brady with 1:42 left in regulation, citing the “Tuck Rule,” thus opening the door for one of the all-time great endings in NFL playoff history.
And, of course, there was Adam Vinatieri’s 45-yard line drive kick/knuckleball, in the “snowstorm,” still touted as the greatest kick of all time, preceding his game-winner from 23 yards out to win it, 16-13.
Which bring us to the fourth and final key contributor, Wiggins.
He not only had 10 receptions, but Wiggins hauled in eight of Brady’s final 20 completions in the all-important fourth quarter and overtime.
“I’ve never had a problem being No. 4,” said Wiggins. “All I know is for me, that game was my greatest moment; to play for the team I rooted for as a kid, to be there when it counted; to make plays and help my team win, and eventually win a Super Bowl? That’s hard to top.”
Wiggins’ story laced with his thick, East Boston accent, is a great one.
He started his collegiate career at Marshall University, but never played there, transferring along with his coach to the University of Georgia, where he played two seasons — 32 catches, 404 yards, 3 TDs.
Signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 1999, he was released and later added to the practice squad. In 2000, he played 11 games for the Jets before being waived. A day later, then-Patriots director of player personnel Scott Pioli called and signed him.
DREAM COME TRUE
“(The phone call) was like a dream,” said Wiggins. “I grew up here. I love all Boston teams. and I remember following them when they were in the Super Bowl in 1996 while I was (at Marshall). To be playing for the Patriots, playing in front of my buddies and family ... Are you kidding me?”
While his local story was nice one, there was zero buildup for Wiggins before the AFC Divisional playoff game with Oakland.
He had 14 receptions in 16 games.
But he had a few things going for him that day, beginning really the day before.
“My birthday (Jan. 18) was the day before the playoff game,” said Wiggins. “So, I was in a good mood. It was my first playoff game. My family and friends are all coming to the game.”
And it was snowing, a big-time plus as far as Wiggins was concerned.
“I liked playing in the bad weather because it brought everyone back to me,” said Wiggins, who was known more for his hands than his feet. “I had had a pretty good game (3 catches, 42 yards) in the snow in 2000 (in Buffalo). That was brutal that day. It was real windy. I had a big catch on the sidelines. We won a crazy game, 13-10, in overtime.”
Wiggins had one catch in the first half, a seven-yarder that led to nothing.
It wasn’t until late in the third quarter, as nearly six inches of snow had accumulated, that Wiggins, to himself, realized opportunity might be knocking.
“We fell behind by 10 points (13-3) and I figured we’d be throwing the ball a lot more,” said Wiggins, who caught a 22-yarder on the last play of the third quarter.
“Plus, when the weather is bad, slick and slippery, that favors the offensive player because you know where you are going,” said Wiggins. “If you have a 5-yard out, you can go a three-and-a-half yards and make your cut. It’s hard for the defender. That’s good for me.”
On the drive to make it 13-10, which ended with Brady scoring on a 6-yard run after going 9-for-9, covering 61 yards, Wiggins caught passes of 3, 4, 4, 6 and 4 yards.
His other big contributions came in overtime, hauling in shorties for 2, 6 and 4 yards before the game-winner by Vinatieri.
Mixed in between all that was the “Tuck Rule” play and Vinatieri’s “other,” historic kick.
SUPER BOWL CATCH
The Patriots, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game and then, the almighty St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Wiggins caught two passes in each game, but the last one, a 6-yarder with eight seconds remaining in the game, set up Vinatieri’s other historic kick, the 48-yarder to win the Super Bowl.
The fact that Brady or then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, trusted Wiggins on that last offensive play is saying something.
“Trust me, I have confidence in myself. I always have,” said Wiggins. “The issue always was getting the opportunity, even in college; my whole career. I wasn’t dropping that ball. I was pumped that they came to me.”
That playoff run was his swan song with the local team. Wiggins played for the Colts in 2002 and then the Panthers in 2003, which happened to be the Patriots’ opponent in the Super Bowl.
“Honestly, it was a little weird,” said Wiggins, who had two receptions in the loss to the Patriots. “I knew most of the guys over there. I had already realized it was a business. So there were no hard feelings.”
Ironically, Wiggins had the best three years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, from 2004 through 2006, his last three years in the league, averaging 62 receptions, 553 yards and 2 TDs.
He spent two years in the United Football League hoping to get another shot in the NFL, but it never happened.
After doing some radio work in Georgia, the family, including wife Tallena, whom he met at Marshall, daughter Takida (24), Jermaine Jr. (19) and Jaden (16) decided to go back to the Boston area to set roots. He bought a home in Boxford in 2012.
It turned out being a great move as his “Snow Bowl” performance still had legs in the sports media.
MEDIA PERSONALITY
It started with a weekly gig on 98.5’s “Felger and Mazz” and morphed into work with regular NFL analysis on NESN and NBC Sports Boston. Three years ago, he was a regular at WEEI before joining “The Greg Hill show” as a permanent co-host 18 months ago.
While football is his expertise, on The Greg Hill Show, anything goes in sports, politics and, well, life.
“I like that fact Wiggie says things, half the time, without thinking about them, whatever comes to mind,” said Hill. “He creates for us good content, agree or disagree. I love what he brings to our show. We can make fun of him, and we do, especially his love affair with Cam Newton.”
Hill said the Wiggins has carved out his own niche in the difficult sports media business in Boston, particularly in radio.
“If you wanted him to be an X’s and O’s guy, he can do that,” said Hill. “I love his East Boston roots. His devotion to his friends. But he’s a smart guy with a bad Boston accent.
“How many former athletes have come and gone, trying to start a media career? A lot,” said Hill. “Wiggie has made the transition nicely. He’s good. We appreciate him, a lot.”
Wiggins appreciates the love, too, and especially the opportunity. But success, he has learned, come to those who take advantage of the opportunity.
“If that Tuck Rule call isn’t made and we lose that game, am I here right now, doing what I’m doing?” said Wiggins. “Probably no. Not to pat myself on the back, but was I was given an opportunity that night (20 years ago) and I was prepared for it. I was ready. There is a little luck involved, but it’s more than luck. It was a game and a night I’ll never forget. and thankfully, a lot of people around here never forget it either.”
