Everybody loves Charlie.
As in our governor, Charlie Baker.
And that’s not easy, him being a Republican in probably the most Democratic state in the union.
Crossing the aisle for Gov. Baker is an everyday occurrence. It’s probably a good idea if you want to get “stuff” done in Massachusetts. He just seems like an approachable guy, reeking in empathy.
He seems to really care about those stricken by COVID-19, particularly, sadly, those who've passed away.
Massachusetts has taken a big hit from the virus, with shockingly high numbers of cases for such a small state.
Which brings us to golf, a four-letter word to a lot of people in this state, most of whom don’t realize, through no fault of their own, that there is a difference between a “black” and “red” Titleist golf ball (one is about $2 more per ball).
Golf courses are closed under Baker's order that has shut down most "non-essential" businesses until at least May 18. Massachusetts is one of only three states that either has not opened its golf courses or isn't making plans to do so.
Golf is getting a bad rap. On Twitter, there are three common rants:
“Golf is the sport of kings, aka privileged white men.”
“People are dying and you’re worried about hitting the little ball? The gall of you.”
“I’m waiting for public health officials, not antsy golfers, for the go-ahead.”
The first two are cheap shots. Even worse, they're factually wrong.
The third is fake and, well, a cop-out.
Our local golf courses, particularly the public ones, are loaded with regular Joes ... and Janes!
These are people who either play in leagues, after their day jobs, rushing over to the course to play nine holes, or get a tee time on the weekend, which costs more due to demand, to get some sun, exercise and competition.
The “rich white guy” label is embarrassing.
If you asked every golfer on the first tee of Hickory Hill Golf Club in Methuen on a Saturday morning if they were rich, I’m guessing 5% would raise their hand.
Or, we could go to Boston, where two of the state’s best municipal courses are – the Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park and George Wright Golf Course. Their daily fee golfers epitomize the average guy or gal.
In fact, the Devine course -- an 1896 gem from Donald Ross, compared to the 1938 Wright course that Ross created -- is noted for having one of the most diverse clientele in the state.
The city-owned courses are also among the busiest in the state, with Devine getting about 35,000 rounds per year.
As for the point that “people are dying ... why are you worried about something as trivial as golf," well, it's another weak argument.
As of today, golf courses are open in about 47 states, or have a date for opening. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday afternoon that his state's courses could open Monday, May 11.
A number of other states that have opened courses have imposed strict social distancing guidelines, single-use carts and little-to-no interaction with course employees.
See, it can be done. It should be done.
Golf is something a lot of people -- and golf courses -- could use.
The Murphy family, which owns Bradford Country Club and Garrison Par 3 in Haverhill, are regular people in the golf business. They don’t live like movie stars.
I could say the same for all of our local courses. Some are barely getting by, like a lot of businesses, due to the virus.
The one difference between golf and many other places is that golf can be played and everyone can be safe. Being outside, social distancing is easier. With guidelines relating to not touching the flag stick, one person per cart (unless they're family), etc., people can play and courses and get a boost too.
Is that a bad thing?
This isn’t golf courses vs. restaurants, golf vs. people dying, or golf vs. the poor.
This is common sense. This is being done at 80% of the golf courses in America, with little to no complaint.
Baker was asked about possibly opening up golf courses earlier this week and he seemed open to possibility, but he said he’d leave it up to an advisory board, which includes Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera and meets this weekend.
Gov. Baker has called for all non-essential businesses to remain closed until May 18.
It's time to take golf courses off that list.
