Training camp time is running out here at Patriot Place. New England is now nine practices in, with likely fewer than a handful of sessions for fans to enjoy.
One week in pads — especially the way coach Bill Belichick seems to be load-managing this club — is hardly enough to make personnel judgements.
That said, he’s a look at how the positional groups stand as the team turns the corner and sets its sights on Thursday night’s exhibition opener with Houston.
Offensive Line
The Good: The center position is set with veteran David Andrews, and rookie fourth-round pick Jake Andrews looks like he’s got a future in this league.
The Bad: Look, it’s not easy to sort through the line battles, especially when it appears they’ve only gone full bore one day — Thursday. The new guys like Riley Reiff have struggled. Conor McDermott, James Ferentz, Bill Murray and Kody Russey are journeymen, depth pieces.
The Ugly: Cole Strange has missed the week with what looked like a leg injury. Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown and Calvin Anderson have not joined the real work with pads on. It’s the greatest area of concern on the roster, by far.
Tight Ends
The Good: Hunter Henry and Mac Jones are a thing. It’s a positive. They look to be in lock-step, especially in the red zone. Anthony Firkser can block a little bit.
The Bad: Mike Gesicki has yet to arrive in Foxborough. He’s been a ghost in the passing game so far, which may not mean much. It’s only training camp. But you get the sense that after the failed Jonnu Smith experiment, Belichick is expecting a “special” return on investment.
The Ugly: There is an asterisk to Henry. He isn’t the player he used to be. He’s not the player he was with the Chargers, and if Gesicki doesn’t awake from his August slumber, the position won’t be a strength.
Quarterbacks
The Good: After a string of five straight troubling sessions offensively, both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe cranked it up in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Their numbers are fairly comparative, if you’re into that kind of thing.
The Bad: Honestly, compared to last year, there isn’t much bad. But that’s not to be confused with the presence of any “great,” if you get my drift.
The Ugly: Nope. Even Trace McSorley has been acceptable for a No. 3 guy. But, I reserve the right to change my opinion at a later date.
Running backs
The Good: Rhamondre Stevenson is healthy and being protected in bubble wrap. BTW, I might be the only one in camp who is, but I’m very comfortable with Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong providing the depth and changes of pace.
The Bad: There is a distinct lack of depth. Is this team really waiting for JJ Taylor to pop at age 25, in his fourth season?
The Ugly: Veteran third-down back Ty Montgomery exiting with injury less than a week into the game is a brutal sign.
Wide Receivers
The Good: More than any other position group in camp, this one looks most relieved that Matt Patricia isn’t coordinating the route tree these days. DeVante Parker is engaged and battling. JuJu Smith-Schuster is capable. and Kendrick Bourne is channeling any inner rage he collected in 2022 into his daily practice sessions.
The Bad: A day after proclaiming, “we’re all good … we’re all good,” when asked if his injury issue in the spring was holding him back at all, second-year man Tyquan Thornton spent two straight days on the lower “conditioning” field.
The Ugly: The DeMario Douglas hype has hit a Bethel Johnson-like crescendo. The comparisons to Wes Welker and Julian Edelman are a bit premature. Let’s all hit the brakes on the enshrinement in Canton and hope the “ga-ga” Boston football media was listening to receivers coach Troy Brown, who noted on Friday: “’Seems like’ and ‘being able to do’ are two different things in my book. Hopefully, he’ll be good enough to make our team and help us win some games.”
Defensive Line
The Good: The intensity will certainly pick up when they start lining up with guys in other uniform colors next week, but there has been plenty to like with this group. Lawrence Guy arrived and has been a good soldier. There’s nice depth here with Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise. The rookie, Keion White, has not looked out of place.
The Bad: The grades to date are on the curve, considering they’re working against a depleted Patriots O-line group.
The Ugly: Not up in here.
Linebackers
The Good: If camp matters, and we will go by the premise that it does, it’s been great to see that Josh Uche looks quick, strong and confident once again. Hopefully the little salary bump that Matt Judon picked up this week settles his mini hold-in, and he gets back to work. The Marte Mapu hype train continues to roll. Would love to see the rookie in a regular jersey in full contact.
The Bad: It’s not the swiftest bunch you’ll see in pads, but expect the safeties to help out in that category.
The Ugly: Not a surprise to see Terez Hall get released this week. He was a step slow at times.
Cornerbacks
The Good: First-round pick Christian Gonzalez is off to a sound start. He competes every snap, regardless of who is across the way. As assistant coach Ross Douglas noted interestingly on Friday, “When you look at the Gonzo and (DeVante Parker) matchup, it’s like two heavyweight fighters.” If an assistant on Belichick’s staff is saying that publicly, they have to like the kid.
The Bad: The Patriots don’t feature the biggest receiving corps in the game, but man, these corners look small in the one-on-one battles.
The Ugly: Someday, we might need an explanation about Jack Jones and why he’s still here. That situation on Thursday, where he either walked off the practice field or was tossed can’t happen just a couple months after you get arrested with a pair of guns at Logan Airport.
Safeties
The Good: This might be the most professional, trusted group in camp. You have to have faith in Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers. All three are the athletes Belichick looks for at the position.
The Bad: Even with that trio, it leaves the Devin McCourty center-field spot as a question mark.
The Ugly: It’s been a rotation in the free safety spot, almost an open tryout. Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills have been in the mix. That should scare you.
