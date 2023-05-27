Dave McGillivray walked — or really ran — in Dick Hoyt’s shoes once.
He actually pushed Dick’s son, Rick, in his wheelchair at a five-mile race that he was directing in 2014 at Gillette Stadium.
It was one of the most moving experiences of his incredible life of achievement, said McGillivray, which is saying something.
Remember, the small list of McGillivray’s accomplishment includes 51 straight Boston Marathons, running across the country, the World Marathon Challenge (seven marathons in seven days in seven continents) six months after open heart surgery and on his birthday running his age, in miles (yes, he ran 68 miles last August 6).
Rick Hoyt, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died in his sleep earlier this week at 61 years old. His dad, Dick, died just over two years ago, also in his sleep, at 80.
Before delving into McGillivray’s memorable run with Rick, their connection — the three of them — was beyond special.
“I saw them for the first time at the Falmouth Road Race (in 1982),” recalled McGillivray. “Dick pulled up next to me with the wheelchair and this boy was in it. I did a double take. I had never seen anything like it before. You’d see an adult running with a carriage or whatever, but this was different.”
When the race was over, he went over to Dick and Rick as they were resting. They chatted for a while and McGillivray was impressed. So impressed, they traded phone numbers, and the next four decades were never the same for any of them.
McGillivray started a triathlon series and asked Dick if he wanted to give it a try.
“He said, ‘Yeah, as long as I could do it with Rick,’” said McGillivray. “I wasn’t even considering Rick doing it with him. He caught me off guard, a bit. He basically said we’d try to figure it out.”
A few months later, the Hoyts were there for the 1983 Bay State Triathlon in Medford.
“Dick was planning on doing the swimming part by having Rick in a dingy, like a rubber raft,” recalled McGillivray. “It was amazing to watch. Dick was pulling the rubber raft with a rope. It was a brutal, windy day and the waves were high and people were struggling.
“At one point I think there were about ten people holding onto the raft,” said McGillivray. “And Dick was pulling everybody. It was beyond amazing.”
The trio basically became family after that with McGillivray basically managing their running career, which always included Falmouth and the Boston Marathon.
In fact, the Hoyts wanted to run and bike across the country, just like McGillivray did in 1978, as an unknown raising money for The Jimmy Fund. They did it in 1992.
“I got a call from Dick when they somewhere in Pennsylvania,” recalled McGillivray. “He was talking about how they were doing. Then he said ‘Rick has a question for you: Could we finish in Fenway Park like you did?’”
McGillivray, to himself, said “I gotta do this!” He made a few phone calls and, of course, the Hoyts finished at Fenway Park.
Their relationship grew as three of McGillivray’s biggest events as a race director — Boston Marathon, Falmouth Road Race and Feaster Five — all were part of the Hoyts incredible resume.
The duo had participated in 37 Falmouth races, 32 Bostons and over 20 Feaster Fives. McGillivray was basically their manager.
“They were definitely like family to me,” said McGillivray. “We’d not only see each other at races or events, but we talked a lot on the phone.”
“Pushing the envelope” was always part of it. The Hoyts wanted more and McGillivray was there for the offering.
In fact, soon after one of the Hoyt’s triathlon, McGillivray got a call from Dick.
Rick, of course, wanted Dick to ask if McGillivray could help them get into the Ironman Triathlon, in Hawaii, which is akin to the a triathlon on steroids — a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run.
“Nobody disabled had ever tried it before. How could you? Well, Dick and Rick did wanted to do it,” recalled McGillivray, who had competed in nine Ironmans. “It took some doing, but we got them in. I was there, too.”
McGillivray recalled not seeing the Hoyts beginning the second leg, the bike ride. The Hoyts miss the swimming deadline of 2:15 by about five minutes.
Three months later, in 1989, McGillivray’s phone rang again and Dick was on the line. Could he get them back to Hawaii and the Ironman? McGillivray did and the Dick and Rick Hoyt finished that one.
By the time they were through, the Hoyts participated in six Ironmans, finishing the last five, and were inducted into the event’s illustrious Hall of Fame in 2008.
Fast forward to McGillivray’s 60th birthday party in North Andover in 2014, when many of his racing friends, including the Hoyts and Joan Benoit Samuelson attended. Part of being there mean running some portion of the 60 miles that McGillivray ran that day, a trend he started at the age of 12.
In their card to McGillivray, the Hoyts gave him a certificate, to push Rick in a race of his choosing.
McGillivray remembers being both shocked and excited by the gesture. Despite the hundreds of meetings, events and conversations, he never once thought of pushing Rick.
He chose the 5-mile race called the “Finish at the 50” race at Gillette Stadium. He was the race director.
“I remembered being nervous and excited,” recalled McGillivray. “I never pushed an adult before. Babies? Yes.”
As they were about to start the race, McGillivray realized something about their relationship. Of the thousands of times he was with the Hoyts he had never been alone with Rick.
“We started. He’s right in front of me. and I didn’t know what to say,” said McGillivray.
Then McGillivray turned into a chatterbox.
“I just kept bringing up our history together, times we had been together with his dad,” said McGillivray. “It was like 45 minutes of going down memory lane. He couldn’t speak, but I would look down and see him reacting to things I was bringing up.
“And I remember crossing the finish line and I could tell he was jacked. I was jacked too. It ended up being one of the best experiences I ever had in racing, connecting one on one with Rick. I’ll never forget that.”
McGillivray connected in another way with Rick over the last year, when he decided to help out for the first-ever Dick Hoyt Memorial Day Race, which is today — Sat., May 27 — in Hopkinton.
Rick, who communicated through his laptop, took part in the weekly Zoom meetings, oftentimes loaded for bear when it came to elements of the race in his dad’s name.
Then, unexpectedly, Rick passed away on Monday, five days before the race. The death certificate noted he suffered from respiratory failure.
“I was stunned. He has had issues before like pneumonia,” said McGillivray. “We had had a Zoom meeting the week before. There was no sign of anything wrong as far as I could tell.”
Dick’s younger son, Russell, contacted McGillivray with the news. They also needed to talk about the race, which was only five days away.
“Everything was in place, with 500 participants,” said McGillivray, who was out at the course all day Friday. “It was the first ever to honor Dick. We had to do it.”
Of course, McGillivray, for one, had to do it. The Hoyts, going on 40 years, have been family to him.
Both have been role models, too.
“I remember Dick saying many times over the years, in admiration of his son, ‘We’re not putting him away,’” said McGillivray. “I met them long before I had my kids. It was amazing to understand Dick’s, almost, sacrificing a big part of his life to take of Rick, 24-7. He taught me that’s what you do as a parent. You sacrifice.
“They both, in their own way, are two of the most inspirational people I’ve known,” said McGillivray. “It’s like I’ve lost family.”
