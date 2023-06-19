AMHERST – The good news is Central Catholic returns every starter and pitcher that played in the Div. 1 state final on Sunday.
The bad news is Taunton High is not going away.
The now-three time defending state champions gave their Merrimack Valley counterparts a mid-June softball game lesson on winning and what it means to be a true juggernaut.
Taunton boasted three Div. 1 college stars, including 6-foot-1 pitcher Samantha Lincoln (who allowed one hit), a junior, and senior Ava Venturelli (booming 240-foot 3-run home run shot).
I have three words to summarize Taunton High softball:
Intimidating as hell.
And I’m not just talking about the girls on the field and Lincoln’s fastball, who were on their game when it mattered most.
I’m talking everything – the black uniforms; the estimated 600 fans who made the trek from Taunton; the black T-shirt adorned by about 75 percent of said fans; and about a dozen or so dudes who sat in the centerfield stands.
“We call them ‘The Uncles in the Outfield,’” said Taunton coach Michelle Raposo. “They are pretty loud, aren’t they?”
Raposo personifies Taunton softball and its intimidation better than anyone in the beautiful UMass Amherst park.
She won two titles as a third-baseman in 2002 and 2003. She later joined the staff coaching the JV program in 2017 before getting the gig this year after the retirement of Carrie Consalvi who took over for long-time coach Dave Lewry.
“We have a lot of pride,” said Raposo, whose daughter Mia Torres started in right field. “We expect to see a lot of black and orange shirts when look around.”
There were about 15 girls in white uniforms there, too, all players from the Taunton-based Mass. Dynamite AAU program that basically helps feed the high school. They rushed over from their morning game to witness history.
“They are a machine,” said Central coach Stacy Ciccolo, now in her 20th season while netting 301 wins. “We saw a little bit of that last year when he played them (in the state Elite 8). We saw a lot of black today.”
This is not just a softball thing. It’s a baseball thing, too. That team won its second straight state championship over Franklin High at Polar Park in Worcester, where most of the fans traveled to see after this win.
Central Catholic, of course, has nothing to be ashamed of with the most successful season in program history.
But maybe the intimidation played a role in Central’s performance.
“We just weren’t ourselves at all and that’s disappointing,” said coach Ciccolo. “But that is a good team over there.”
Good?
“No, they’re great,” said Ciccolo, with a smile. “To beat a team like that you have to play near-perfect. We knew that. and we didn’t do that.”
Central Catholic will be a program to be dealt with going forward, particularly with rising sophomore pitcher, Elisabeth Kearney, who entered the game in the fifth inning with runners on base and allowed only one hit and no runs.
But there is another level to climb for Central Catholic, and all 11 of the returning players got a chance to see it and feel it.
“That was important that all of the girls got the experience, to feel it,” said Ciccolo. “They learned that at this point of the year, against this team, you have to take it. Sure, you need a break or two, which we never got, but you need to beat them because they won’t beat themselves.”
There are no guarantees, not even in Div. 1, with teams like Peabody bringing back big numbers, too, especially on the pitcher’s mound.
Halting the Taunton Express, which brings back its star pitcher, will be a daunting task for any team, including Central Catholic.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.