OK, so it’s time to admit it. I can be honest. This old man is the “Angry Boston Sports Fan” left here.
You’ve all been so distracted by the real/crazy world, so overwhelmed by the greatest era in sports history – co-authored by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick – and basically bored to smithereens by the analytical side of sports.
I’m the only one left that is passionate, and I have to thank Twitterer @Ewints for the driving that realization home.
This Twitterer, whose avatar features a photo of himself in the (Worcester) Red Sox T-shirt and who currently makes a living in the world of sports said this about your middling, 2023 Boston Red Sox.
“The Red Sox are who they are. They are not good and they aren’t as bad as you say they are. To be honest they aren’t worth getting all worked up over like you are right now.”
I’m 57. “Getting all worked up” about the Red Sox in the summer is a way of life for me. and it was for everyone. What the heck happened? Yep, I know. Brady happened. The 2004 Sox title happened. The Internet happened. But still, I will go to my grave saying, if you are not passionate about sports – for better or worse – don’t waste my time. So, without any further fury about the decrepit state of fans here, it’s time to take a swing at the big four Boston pro squads.
SOX WORSE THAN .500 TEAM
Like the aforementioned take, the Red Sox are pathetic.
I seriously wonder if during my lifetime, the overall talent level of the roster has ever sunk to these lows.
There are good .500 teams and bad .500 teams. The Red Sox are a gross .500 team.
Back in the 1700s, Alexander Hamilton may not have thrown away his shot … shot.
Sox shortstop David Hamilton and catcher Caleb Hamilton certainly have had no problems throwing theirs away – literally.
This is Boston. Not Kansas City. It’s time the Red Sox start acting like it.
Boston needing four-A guys like this in 2023 is flat-out, 100-percent a fireable offense.
Let’s just hope that Chaim Bloom is in the room where it happens.
HOPING FOR BEST FROM B’S
Please tell me that Cam Neely is a 100 percent, bold-faced liar.
I’m begging you.
Hearing the Bruins’ team president say on Tuesday, that the team will “plan like (Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci) not coming back until we hear otherwise,” was cringe-worthy.
I can only believe that Neely is just a savvy executive, refusing to reveal what the Bruins’ plan is to the rest of the NHL, so he’s playing it coy. The Bruins had to have demanded answers from those two potential retirees by now. They know exactly what the plan is, retirement or not.
Free-agency and the new year are less than a week away. Allowing them to carry it this far would not be sound business. It would be ridiculous to think that Bergeron and Krejci’s feelings come before the future of the franchise.
So, I’m making the assumption that Neely and Don Sweeney know exactly what is going on with their top two centers’ future. They are lying to the media to protect the Bruins.
Totally respect that, Cam. Love it. The team comes first, not the media.
C’S ROLLING THE DICE
The Boston Celtics have shown zero reason to make us believe that recently-acquired Kristaps Porzingis is some kind of rental.
When the new NBA year signing frenzy opens, reports are that Porzingis will be extended for a two-year deal at over the $36 million a year he’s currently pulling down.
That’s a bold move by Brad Stevens if it happens – for a guy who has averaged 50 games played per season over his eight pro years.
Talent has never been an issue with Porzingis. It’s never been questioned. Does that sound familiar?
The guy is 4-6 in 10 career playoff games, hasn’t ever won a series and is a -8 for his career in the postseason.
I’m all for gambling here. Don’t get me wrong. It’s going to take some guts to write checks for Porzingis ($40 million), Jaylen Brown ($50 million) and Jayson Tatum ($55 million) in 2025.
But it’s not my money. It’s Wyc Grousbeck’s. So, let’s go for it.
AND FINALLY … THE PATS
If the first premise stated today that Red Sox fans have grown way to apathetic for my liking is accurate, I certainly don’t feel that about the followers of the New England Patriots.
Pats fans are just a little bit stunned right now, like a bluefish being reeled up onto the sand at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
It feels like once a week something bad, or nutty, or a little bit of both happens to this team.
Jack Jones at the airport?
Lawrence Guy holding out?
JuJu Smith Schuster’s injuries before he even puts on shoulder pads on?
This is the stuff that happens to the Lions or Browns, not the Patriots.
Honestly, training camp (opening July 26) can’t come fast enough for this group.
Camp will be laced with intrigue as Bill O’Brien tries to figure out exactly what the real Mac Jones is/can be. and don’t let Bailey Zappe go off early. Every rep in camp gets charted now by the media. Every throw is scrutinized.
It’s going to be fun.
But for now, the present, I will say this as far as potential signings go.
I’m in on Dalvin Cook and out on Deandre Hopkins for this team.
Cook, at this point in his career, is a potential dynamic game-changer. Hopkins is 110 percent of DeVante Parker, injury issues included.
So, I say let Dalvin cook here in Foxborough.
