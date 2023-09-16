Sean Casey reiterated this week something he said after his final game at Fenway Park in 2008.
“I wish every baseball player could spend one year playing for the Boston Red Sox,” said Casey. “It’s one of the best experiences in baseball.”
Thursday, in between the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader, he doubled down.
“Absolutely,” said Casey, the interim hitting coach for the New York Yankees. “The city. The passion. The park. The people. The team. You name it and this is the best package in our sport.”
Funny. After chatting 20 minutes with Casey near the Yankees dugout it became evident that his influence on this franchise is remarkably fresher than ever.
You can see where the nickname The Mayor comes from.
Several Red Sox employees stopped by and hugged Casey, including former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield (more on that later).
One woman, giving a tour toward the Green Monster stopped in shock, not believing it was Casey.
“Oh my God, Sean,” she said. “I didn’t know you were here. I can’t believe it. My mom was talking about you the other day, about seeing you outside the restaurant and how nice you were to her.”
Remember, that was over 15 years ago.
There were more people, including long-time Andover resident Larry Cancro, who joined the Red Sox as director of marketing in 1985. That’s 38 years and he spent 10 minutes chatting with Casey about old times as if he was here 38 years instead of eight months.
“That’s Sean,” said Cancro, who is completing his 38th season with the Red Sox, currently Senior Vice President/Fenway Concerts and Entertainment.
“One of my assistants lived in the same building not far from the park that he lived in with his family, so we had a connection there,” said Cancro. “He’s not the typical athlete that might put his head down when in public. If he saw you he’d yell your name out a half block away.”
Wakefield was the first person Casey saw in between the two games and the pair embraced for 30 seconds. It appeared Wakefield, who played here from 1995 to 2011, had told him about a family issue.
When they said their good-byes, both were wiping away tears.
“Crazy, isn’t it? One year and I have so many friends still here,” said Casey. “The guys in the clubhouse? The same guys. We were high-fiving and hugging. The head of security? I used to come in that back entrance and ran into him every time. Amazing to see him again.”
What’s also amazing is Casey’s return to baseball.
In fact, he retired after the 2008 season and almost immediately, and naturally, became a baseball analyst on the MLB Network.
He loved TV and talking baseball. Loved it!
At 49 years old, it was a nice gig taking him into the final stage of his life.
But he got a call right around the All-Star break from one of best friends.
“Aaron [Boone] and I have always talked about baseball and family,” said Casey. “We were teammates for six years with the Reds and he was one of my best friends. Anybody that knows me knows I can talk baseball, especially hitting, until I’m blue in the face.”
With Yankees hitters struggling for a second straight year, they were letting go of their hitting coach and Boone asked Casey if he’d leave the booth, similar to what Boone, formerly an analyst with ESPN, did when he took over as manager in after the 2017 season.
“It wasn’t really something I considered. It just sort of happened,” said Casey. “It intrigued me.”
One issue coming in was the sport’s new-found obsession with analytics, seemingly pushing out the “baseball” guys.
“I just made it clear that I was going to be me, and not someone else,” said Casey. “I have always loved working on hitting, even when I was playing. It’s in my blood.”
So is, it turns out, being in the dugout come game time.
“It is exhilarating, being with the guys,” said Casey. “It’s what makes this game so special, the relationships. Baseball players understand what baseball players have gone through to get to the big leagues. We’re all brothers in that respect.”
Casey said the analytics side of the game is here to stay. He’s just not quite sure how much is too much.
“Look, I love information,” said Casey. “It helps a lot. You can see tendencies and things you need to work on. But I don’t like hearing a lot about ‘exit velo’ and walk ratios or whatever.
“The game hasn’t changed in terms of pitchers and location, hitters looking for their pitch. There are technical aspects of the game that not everyone would understand, but we have to keep this process simple. Information is good. Too much information, in my opinion, can mess with a player’s head.”
Casey said the experience has been fulfilling, getting back in the game. Working with younger players has brought back a lot of memories.
“Anthony Volpe is the real deal,” said Casey. “He’s got so much energy. He works his tail off. He’s a gamer. We have a really gone one there. He’s made some adjustments and hit about .260 over the last month.”
It’s funny that batting average matters to Casey.
“Personally, it’s all about winning, getting the ‘W,’” said Casey. “But batting average has importance in my opinion. But the key is making adjustments, being able to go the opposite way. Some of the swings I see are beatable by good pitching. Each guy is different. It’s my job to adjust to them.”
Casey hasn’t yet made a decision about 2024.
He plans to go home and talk to his family, which includes wife
Casey resides in Upper St. Clair, Pa., near Pittsburgh, with his wife, Sara and their four children Andrew, Jake, Carli, and Jillian.
Andrew is a senior at the University of Dayton while Jake is a junior at Kent State. Carli is a junior in high school and Carli is in eighth grade.
In fact, Jake played for Orleans in the Cape Cod League this summer.
Ironically, Casey played for Brewster in 1994, making the All-Star game. In 2003 he was inducted into the Cape League Hall of Fame.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life and to see my son there was amazing,” said Casey, who watched a Cape League workout at Fenway Park this summer.
“I ran into a few Red Sox employees then, surprising them,” said Casey. “It was awesome. Honestly, it’s always awesome coming back to Boston.”
Casey reiterated what he said when he left about wishing every big leaguer could spend one season with the Red Sox.
“I know it was one year, really less than a year,” said Casey. “We had a great team. Great! We probably should’ve won it all. We were that good.
“But that’s OK. They’ve won a few since then,” he noted. “This is the best place baseball has to offer. I don’t think that will ever change.”
