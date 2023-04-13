Andover boys volleyball coach E.J. Perry calls it, “The McNally Effect.”
Since senior captain Alex McNally joined the the Golden Warriors three years ago, Perry has watched not just McNally emerge, but his entire program blossom.
“Alex is a young man who came to Andover High with dreams of eventually playing varsity athletics, not freshman year, but some day,” said Perry. “He took all the corrective criticism and relished in getting better. This offseason was full of lifting, running and, yes, playing volleyball, and it has paid off.
“When he entered the program, coming off COVID, we had 19 total players, 10 on the varsity team. We had a class of three freshman. None of that deterred Alex. In fact, it inspired him. His teammates took notice of an intelligent, soft spoken and highly motivated leader, and elected him a captain as a junior. He ‘made’ all of his teammates play this offseason. I could feel the McNally effect in full motion on the first day of tryouts — 55 players showed up, including 16 freshman.”
As both on the court and off — McNally has been at the center of Andover boys volleyball’s growth.
A two-year starting middle hitter and captain, the 6-foot-4 McNally has notched 11 kills, 12 service points, six blocks and a team-leading .529 hitting percentage for a Golden Warrior squad that boasts a 3-1 record.
“I’ve been looking forward to this season for what feels like forever,” said McNally. “As I’ve progressed as a player and athlete, I’ve been able to be an option for our setter. We’ve been able to run some tempo out of the middle as well as some more stable options. It’s been really important for the whole team that we have a stable and consistent offense this year. But for myself, I’ve certainly become a more consistent volleyball player and a leader on the court.”
It’s been quite a journey for McNally, who saw his freshman season reduced to informal practices at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, then played primarily JV as a sophomore — only to be elected a captain just one season later.
“During sophomore year I played as a swing player,” he said. “I dressed for all of the varsity games, but I was third on the depth charts right behind two amazing middles, and we were running a rotation that only needed one. It was tough not playing, but it drove me to be a better player now. I don’t think I would be where I am without the competition that I had in that season.
“As a junior and a first-year varsity player it was an honor to be named a captain. I had worked hard in the off season to get to a place where I could be seen as a leader by my teammates and coaches, and when I was named a captain, it felt like a qualitative measurement of how hard I had been working.”
Perry says McNally’s growth heading into his senior season is a model for other athletes.
“His junior year exit meeting was tough,” said Perry. “(Myself) and (assistant coach Dan) Young can be direct, but after 20 minutes of listening to everything he needed to improve upon, he got his chance to talk. Alex said,’I’m going to do everything in my power to meet your goals.’ We wondered, was he going to be a throw back?
“Every player in exit meetings says, ‘Coach whatever you say, I’m going to do.’ But Alex showed up to the first practice this year a completely changed athlete. He was a chiseled 220 pounds. He could block, spike and play the middle position like a pro.”
McNally now hopes to lead Andover on a deep tournament run — and embrace every moment playing the sport he loves.
“To play volleyball, or play it well, you have to be an athlete in all sense of the word — not just physically,” said McNally. “Being intelligent on the court is something that makes volleyball great for me. A game of high level volleyball is comparable to a good game of chess. I love to be challenged in more ways than just one, and while volleyball is obviously a physically challenging sport, it offers so much more than just jumping high and swinging hard.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.