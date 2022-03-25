It isn’t often that it has been Jeff Mejia vs. Jeffrey Mejia. In fact, for most of 24 years, it has been Jeff and Jeffrey.
As in best pals.
“There was one time when I was coaching an 11-12 year-old Cal Ripken (League) team and the other team needed a player, so they used Jeffrey,” said dad. “He was only eight. He ended up sticking out his bat and getting a single. It was so funny.”
But last October, Jeff’s team, Northern Essex Community College, faced off against Jeffrey’s team, the University of Maine.
Technically speaking, it was the first time father and son were father vs. son.
“It was a pre-season scrimmage in Orono (Maine) where we travel to play Division 1 teams in New England, so they can see some of our guys and our guys can get some good competition in,” said Jeff, the head baseball coach at perennial junior college power Northern Essex. “We faced Jeffrey. Our pitchers knew what they had to do. Jeffrey only got up twice. I think I remember he had a couple of good barrels; not sure if any of them dropped in.”
The best part of that “duel” was Jeffrey coming out to chat with his dad, while he was coaching third base in front of the UMaine bench.
“We were talking about players on my team, on his team,” recalled dad. “I remember thinking how cool it was.”
With each of their seasons well underway — dad was able to catch nearly a dozen of Maine’s early season games at LSU and down in Florida — it’s back to the telecasts on computer and, of course, their phone calls every day.
Entering the weekend, Jeffrey was seventh in the America East in batting average at .351, overcoming a slow start with a big couple of weeks, including last weekend’s three-game sweep of America East rival Binghamton.
“Proud? Couldn’t be prouder,” said dad. “He’s done this most of his career. When he gets an opportunity to play, like he did in (2020) summer baseball in the Florida State League, and at Maine, he usually figures it out and comes through.”
Wife and mom knows bestColleen Mejia, the wife and mother, of this dynamic baseball duo, has had a front-row seat for nearly 23 years to one of the best shows in North Reading:
The Jeff and Jeffrey Mejia Show.
In some ways, she says that her husband, the former, and her son, the latter, could easily be confused as identical twins.
“They both command attention,” Colleen says. “People flock to both of them. It’s funny to watch. Jeff, as a coach, is always talking to players about the game, how to get better, tweaking a swing. and then I see Jeffrey, and he’s with teammates doing the same thing. It’s a special quality they both have.”
And, in some ways, though, particularly delivery, they couldn’t be more different.
“Jeff is loud,” she says of her husband. “Jeffrey is quiet, way more easygoing.”
But there is a special bond, she says, that includes all aspects of their lives and views, especially, of course, their love of baseball.
“I do sit back and watch them talk sometimes,” Colleen says. “It doesn’t matter what it is, baseball, politics or family. Their goals and outlook are the same. I really love their relationship.”
Jeffrey played football, hockey and baseball growing up. But baseball is a big draw in his relationship with his father.
“We get along great and have a lot of great discussions about things,” Jeffrey says. “But baseball always seems to work its way into our discussion, and we talk every day. Growing, even now, he will throw batting practice for me. He talks to me after a bad game, helping not get too low or even too high after a great game. He’s always been there for me, especially with baseball.”
It wasn’t too long ago, just over two years, when son needed dad more than ever.
Baseball wasn’t going well at the UMass Lowell. In fact, it was dreadful.
He wasn’t playing much, and when he was, it wasn’t good. For the first time in his life, the confident young man was anything but.
It had him questioning his future. He had plans to join the military when his playing career was over. He wondered if putting it off was a mistake.
“It was tough, really tough,” Jeffrey recalls.
Playing for Dad
When it comes to the recruiting process, University of Maine baseball coach Nick Derba is not inclined to take a call from a dad about his kid.
“No,” Derba says. “I don’t recommend that.”
But there was an exception to the rule back in 2019 when Derba was chatting with the NECC baseball coach about a few of his players.
The name “Jeffrey Mejia,” then playing for his dad at NECC, came up. Derba was all ears.
“I know Jeff, and he has never led me wrong before about a recruit,” says Derba, who was planning a doubleheader scrimmage in the fall with NECC. “He’s very respected as a coach. He’s usually right. I remember he told me Jeff has a knack for putting the ball in play, but maybe wasn’t strong enough to drive. and over that summer, he was bigger and stronger.”
Jeffrey not only came from good pedigree, he produced in high school and the Amateur Athletic Union. He was a starter on two North Reading High teams that made it to the Division 3 Final Four, losing in the semifinals as a freshman and in the state final his junior year.
“Jeffrey is not a cage hero,” his dad says. “He was a leadoff hitter on an AAU team that had four kids who went Division 1. He produced at every level. Like a lot of kids, you have to watch him a lot to really appreciate him.”
In 2019, Jeffrey was looking for a college baseball home, really a Division 1 college baseball home, after the failed UMass Lowell partnership. Over parts of two seasons, he was 1-for-20 (0.050) at the plate.
“Lowell wasn’t the best fit for me,” he says. “I wasn’t as comfortable as I should have been. I still have good relationships with a lot of guys on that team. It just didn’t work out.”
He decided to take a year to play for his father, whose record of sending players to Division 1 rivals any New England junior college.
“Playing for my dad was a great experience,” Jeffrey says. “Honestly, I was used to it. He been a coach for me through the years. It’s a little different with me being older, but we talked about separating father-son, player-coach relationship. I wanted to be treated like everyone else on the field. At home, that’s different.”
As planned, NECC schedules a few Division 1 schools not only to see where his team is at, but to show off some of his players to Division 1 coaches.
NECC went to Maine for a fall doubleheader. Jeffrey hit a home run and had five hits over the two games.
“He looked good,” Derba says. “You could see he had talent. I liked the way he carried himself, too.”
Honing his skillsJeffrey’s real coming-out party was the summer before when he played for the Elmira Pioneers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He played 39 games and was among the top 10 hitters averaging .330.
“That’s when I knew he could probably play at the Division 1 level,” Jeff says. “He had to earn that spot as a starter. and then once he did, he played every day. That’s what he needed, a team believing in him and sending out there every day. That was huge for Jeff.”
The NECC season was canceled that next spring due to the pandemic, which ended up being a blessing. Because Jeffrey never played, he got that year of eligibility back, meaning he would be a junior at his next stop.
The pandemic, though, came back to bite him as tried to get a spot in the local Futures Collegiate Baseball League, with teams in Lynn and Nashua, New Hampshire. But because the Cape Cod Baseball League and New England Collegiate Baseball League both canceled, there were no openings for Jeffrey last summer.
So what did he do?
He immediately worked the phone and heard there were a few openings in the Florida Collegiate Baseball League. He got a spot on the Leesburg Storm.
Jeffrey had a place to stay, as his father’s brother, Ernie, lived 45 minutes away and was centrally located near several road teams.
As was the case in Elmira, Jeffrey had to earn his way onto the field. Once he did, he never left, batting leadoff and leading the league in hitting at a whopping .451 over 20 games, 54 points higher than the second-place finishers, Gionvany Lorenzo out of Stetson University and teammate Alex Freeland, the starting shortstop at Central Florida.
Mind you, this league, like the Futures League back home, was loaded with big-time Division 1 players from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Stetson, Central Florida, etc., as college players looking to play with so many summer leagues canceling due to the pandemic.
“It was the most relaxed I ever was playing baseball,” Jeffrey recalls. “I focused on being me and not trying to do too much. I wasn’t focused on power, hitting homers, etc. I just focused on good at bats, getting on base and hitting the ball to all fields. It was eye-opening for me.”
Hitting the mark in MaineWhen Jeffrey returned home after playing in Florida in early August of 2020, something was different.
“Jeffrey has always been strong. He’s built like my dad, who was an old Navy boxer with a lot of brute strength. That gene skipped me,” Jeff jokes. “But he looked different, more built than I’d ever seen him. and he said he felt like he was throwing harder and running faster, too. He just looked ready.”
It earned him a tryout spot on the University of Maine baseball team in the fall.
“I didn’t want or expect anything handed to me,” Jeffrey says. “I knew what I could do if given the chance. and I got the chance in the fall.”
Last year, Jeff earned his way into the lineup and was moved to leadoff due to an injury. After a tough start to the 2022 season, when he was benched for a short time and moved down the lineup, he is back at the leadoff role, leading the team in average and walks (10).
Coach Derba admits that he gotten more than he bargained for.
“He’s a bona fide leader,” Derba says. “Number one, he commands room. The guys respond to him very well. and his character tools are off charts. Jeff walks a straight line, practices what he preaches.
“What I really love is he wants to get better. He takes to coaching very well. He wants to be really good. There’s no letup in him. He’s the type of kid that makes the wheel go around.”
‘A unique bond’While Jeffrey has been on Cloud 9, his dad says he’s a little higher watching from afar, somewhere between Cloud 10 or 11.
He hasn’t been able to watch any games live as fans haven’t been able to attend thus far and he’s also coaching his own NECC baseball team.
“Our season opened last year the same weekend Maine’s did in March,” Jeff recalls of his doubleheader in Weymouth against Eastern Nazarene College. “As we were piling into the van to leave, Jeffrey was going to be getting up soon.
“We started driving home when Jeffrey came up and all of the players had the Maine (vs. Merrimack College) game on their phones. So Jeff gets his first hit and everybody in the van is going nuts. I’m excited, too, obviously. I ended up pulling over and one of the guys rewound the video to see it. It was really cool. The fact that his former teammates were rooting for him made it even better.”
Jeffrey’s plans to enter the military are still on target. It is something he remembers wanting to do as far back as elementary school, with uncles and grandparents having served and set an example.
He also hopes to raise a family, have children and, well, be like his dad someday. Yes, even coach his kids someday.
Dad is equally impressed with his namesake.
“We are extremely close,” Jeff says. “We have a unique bond, which probably goes beyond typical father-son. We’ve had our disagreements, especially when I was coaching him. But I can’t say enough how proud I am of the man he has turned into. Obviously, I’m his dad, but I wish I was like him when I was his age.”
