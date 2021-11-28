Matt D’Amato didn’t plan on being a social media sensation.
It’s just that while the 23-year-old was trying to get his life together by attending Northern Essex Community College, working hard on his 3-point shot to make the basketball team, and not going to the barbershop for over a year, well, it all just sort of happened.
And so became the “Mullet Mamba.”
It began when “Ballislife,” a media and event management company was at an NECC game recently to follow and film the son of former NBA star Jamal Crawford, only to see a white kid with a funny haircut draining 3-pointers, from 28-feet away, as if there was no tomorrow.
Ballislife has 7.2 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on Twitter. and its producer became enamored with D’Amato, a Peabody native. A 30-second video highlighted D’Amato’s hairdo and long-range shot, hailing him the “Mullet Mamba.” The “Mamba” reference is a play on Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname.
ESPN’s SportsCenter ran D’Amato’s video, too.
Basically, out of nowhere, a social media star was born.
“It’s been nuts,” said D’Amato. “I got all of these messages from my buddies that saw it on Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat. It was funny seeing some of the nicknames people were giving me — Billy Trey Cyrus, Joe Dirt and Trailer Splash. I think it’s hilarious.”
There is a correlation to D’Amato’s hairdo, basketball and school.
All were not part of his life during when the pandemic started and took ahold of our daily lives.
After 2½ rocky seasons at Salem State, barely playing as a freshman and sophomore, and then not having enough credits to play as a junior, he was down on basketball and school.
But several months into the pandemic, things changed. He got a renewed interest in basketball, which then got him thinking of school.
All at the same time his hair grew and grew and grew.
“I’ve always had short hair,” said D’Amato, a graduate and 850-point scorer at Peabody High. “I liked it short. But during the pandemic the barbershops were closed. I just let my hair grow.”
Looking more like a rock star, while also having a thick beard, D’Amato looked into attending Northern Essex Community College, which is noted for helping players transition to four-year schools. The hook, of course, was basketball.
“(Salem State coach) Chris Harvey reached out over the summer saying he’s got this kid from Peabody who almost scored 1,000 points in high school, that he can really shoot it,” said NECC men’s basketball coach Darren Stratton. “I’m like, ‘Yes, I have some core guys but I do need a shooter.”
Coach Stratton wanted to see D’Amato, inviting him to a summer workout at Whittier Tech.
“I remember seeing this kid with really long hair walking into the gym,” said Cam Stratton, a freshman on the 2021-22 NECC team and son of the head coach.
“I thought he was a baseball player. But when we ran it you could see Matt could play. He not only was a really good shooter but he could handle the ball, made good decisions … He was a player.”
D’Amato started his classes in September, all on-line, and participated in captain’s practices and later real practices in October.
“It was a great feeling because I felt like going back to school and playing basketball gave me a purpose again,” said D’Amato. “The ride from Peabody is longer, distance-wise than it was to Salem State, but this ride is more peaceful and relaxing.”
Then there was his hair.
The irony was he always had short hair growing up and liked it that way. The Grizzly Adams look, though, took on a life of its own.
“My sister (Jaime Mulvey) hated it, the long hair and especially the beard,” said D’Amato.
D’Amato finally did go to a barber before school started and while on the chair he considered cutting his hair.
“Then I said, ‘Maybe I’ll get a mullet,’” said D’Amato. “We just started laughing and my barber said, ‘OK, let’s see what it looks like.’ and he buzz-cut the sides of my head ... Honestly, that’s how it was born.”
D’Amato approached his coach at NECC and his teammates about his funky looking hairdo, seeing if they approved.
“I told him straight out, ‘If you shoot basketball and put it into net, I don’t care if you have a Mohawk,” said his coach.
“In fact former player Franklin Martinez used to come to practice and games with new haircut every day. He had pink hair, a week later green hair with black polka dots. I told Matt I’m fine.”
The game that put D’Amato and his hairdo on the social media map was the opener, against UMaine-Augusta. He hit three 3-pointers, all from five feet behind the arc, and finished with 14 points.
“Drew from Ballislife told me he fell in love with Matt, his shooting, his hair and his swag,” said coach Stratton. “And that they were going to put something together.”
D’Amato’s season hasn’t gone perfectly. He turned his ankle in his fourth game, missing three games, returning last week against Great Bay Community College playing a few minutes.
But expectations are he will be 100 percent for the next game on Wednesday, also against Great Bay C.C.
“This kid can play at the Division 3 level somewhere,” said Coach Stratton. “We have kids that are skilled. Matt is very skilled. He’s also one of our captains, which tells you how his teammates feel about him. Honestly, everyone is happy for him.”
The mullet is going nowhere for now, said D’Amato.
“It’s part of my game right now,” said D’Amato. “I love this place (NECC). I love this team. School is going well. I just have to get healthy and back playing. I’m having so much fun.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
