Tuesday’s reported trade for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will help, but the Red Sox could still use more up the middle. The club’s depth at shortstop, second base and center field is perilously thin, and right now the Red Sox are one injury away from potentially finding themselves in dire straits.
Or are they?
Enmanuel Valdez, one of the prospects acquired in the Christian Valdez trade, has wowed scouts with his big bat and now finds himself a stone’s throw from the big leagues after an impressive season at Triple-A. The 24-year-old utility player was among 11 prospects invited to this week’s Red Sox Rookie Development Camp, and heading into spring training Valdez hopes to make the leap and reward the Red Sox for their faith in him.
“I believe I’m ready,” Valdez said through a translator. “Whether it’s up the middle or in the outfield, regardless of where it is I want to impact the game and pay off for the organization.”
Originally signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2016, Valdez broke out following the pandemic as one of the most formidable hitters in the Astros organization. He’s posted back-to-back seasons with more than 26 home runs, 90 RBI and an .860 OPS in the minors, and last year he set career highs with 28 homers, 107 RBI and a .918 OPS while spending two thirds of the season at Triple-A.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Valdez says he grew up idolizing Robinson Cano, and though Valdez has a long way to go before he can realistically be compared to the eight-time All-Star, it’s not hard to see the similarities between the two left-handed, power-hitting second basemen.
He certainly made an impression on the Red Sox developmental staff following last summer’s trade.
“Last year in the short stint in Worcester we saw a guy who can play a bunch of different positions, drive the ball to all fields, really exciting bat speed, power, a guy who can impact the baseball and impact the game,” said Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham. “Someone who is an exciting player that can do a bunch of different things throughout the game.”
The knock on Valdez is that he doesn’t really have a defensive position. He was originally signed as a second baseman but has been used all over the field as the Astros and Red Sox have tried to find his best long-term home. He also hits righties much better than lefties, which could limit him to a platoon role if that doesn’t improve.
None of that will matter if he ultimately proves he can hit in the majors the way he has in the minors. The key now, Abraham says, is finding more consistency.
“Consistency at the plate, putting the bat on the ball, putting the ball in play, because when he impacts the baseball he hits the ball hard,” Abraham said. “Being able to do that on an every day basis, that’s what big leaguers do. When he’s able to get to that point I know he’ll be ready for that call, but still some work to do but I know he’s excited for it.”
Valdez will likely start the season at Triple-A, but given Christian Arroyo and Mondesi’s extensive injury histories there is a good bet he’ll get an opportunity at some point. Knowing that, Valdez says he’s spent the offseason working on the holes in his game so that when the time comes he’ll be ready to take full advantage of his shot.
“I want to be a complete player. Whether it’s on defense, running the bases, whatever ways I can help impact the game,” Valdez said. “Hopefully, god willing, the fruits of my hard work will pay off when I reach Fenway next year.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
