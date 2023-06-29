LYNN – For most people, June, July and August is vacation time.
For North Andover’s Brett Dunham, it’s time to make his move. Which also means it’s time to work.
The rising junior at Northeastern University, a nationally-ranked program and top three in New England this past spring, is looking to become a consistent contributor and, eventually, a pro prospect.
And that effort doesn’t start next spring. It started a few weeks ago, in Lynn, Mass.
From his freshman season in 2022 to this year’s sophomore campaign, North Andover’s Brett Dunham, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, made a leap.
Now it’s time to make another one, really a bigger one.
On Monday night, he started his third game for the North Shore Navigators, one of the NECBL (New England College Baseball League) teams and he’s hoping that performances like this one can help springboard him to bigger and better things come his junior year with the NCAA-tourney hopeful Huskies.
“I felt good and I felt in control. I felt confident getting ahead of hitters and it went pretty well,” he said before Tuesday night’s game from Fraser Field.
In a 4-3 win over the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, he went four strong innings, giving up two earned runs, on three hits, while he walked four and struck out six. In 9.1 innings thus far, he has struck out 13 batters and has posted a respectable 3.85 ERA.
Dunham mainly throws a two-seam fastball that’s clocked in the high 80’s, and he relies heavily on his breaking ball, occasionally mixing in a change-up, a pitch that he has developed and continues to work on.
To get to the next level, his command/control has to improve.
“His fastball command has been pretty good and it seems like he changes speed on his fastballs pretty well,” said Navigators’ manager Bob Macaluso. “He likes to throw the breaking ball and he threw it a lot on (Monday) with some success.”
In that outing, Dunham did walk four batters, but Macaluso said that many of his pitches just missed and could have been called either way, balls or strikes. The manager did say that he noticed Dunham’s arm slot was a bit lower in this game than in the previous two, which could have led to the few extra base on balls.
“He was down to a three-quarter slot. He’s getting some spin on his breaking balls but not a lot of depth,” said Macaluso. “He’s getting some lateral movement, so that’s not been sharp and he needs to work on that. It’s hard to do that but if he keeps his arm up, he’ll be able to do that and get more depth on his breaking ball. He’s in the middle of trying to figure out where he feels comfortable with his arm slot because in his first outing, he had it higher (than he did on Monday).”
While Dunham has been the starting pitcher for all three games – and also was a starting pitcher last year for the Pittsfield Suns out of the Future’s League – he was a reliever for the Huskies in each of the past two years. As a freshman he threw only 5.1 innings, appearing in just four games.
While he didn’t throw a lot of innings this past season — 18.1 innings and posting a 1.69 ERA — there were good signs. While he struck out 12 batters, but did walk 13.
That’s what this summer is about.
Northeastern recently had the most wins in program history, while reaching the NCAA tournament, losing to Maryland (7-2) and George Mason (11-3).
He recorded one out in the second game. The goal is to be in the mix when the games are on the line.
“It’s been awesome (playing at Northeastern). It was a great transition into college,” said Dunham. “The school is great, the guys on the team are awesome. The coaches are awesome. We had somewhat of a disappointing freshman year from a team standpoint and this past year we broke the program record with wins, went to the conference championship game and got a bid to the (NCAA Tournament) so it’s been a great experience. I have grown a lot since I have been there.”
Before NU, Dunham was a star at North Andover High leading the team to the 2019 Super-8 state championship title. Named to the All-State team as a sophomore, he was also the Merrimack Valley Conference League MVP as a senior, the same season he finished 2-0 on the mound including a six-inning no-hitter against Dracut, while also batting .382.
He’s hoping that his recent success with the Navigators can continue the rest of the summer.
“I’m out here getting experience and doing something that I love and that just leads right back into school and I’ll hit the ground running (in the fall),” said Dunham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.