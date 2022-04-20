Last Wednesday evening, something happened in Minneapolis that would have been inconceivable under almost any other circumstances.
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was pitching the game of his life. Through seven innings he’d sent down 21 straight batters and was two innings away from completing the first perfect game of his Hall of Fame career. Better yet, he was only at 80 pitches, a number that typically wouldn’t make a starting pitcher or his manager blink.
But these aren’t typical times, and rather than allow Kershaw a chance to make history, manager Dave Roberts pulled him from the game.
And nobody really batted an eye.
Kershaw’s nearly perfect game was a dramatic example of a trend we’ve seen across MLB through the opening weeks of the season. After a shortened spring training that lasted barely more than three weeks, most starting pitchers are simply not ready to pitch as deep into games as they’d normally be by this point in the calendar.
And even if they are, managers haven’t been willing to take any chances.
Across all of MLB so far through nearly two three weeks, there had only been 11 games in which starters completed seven innings entering Tuesday, with only eight more where the starter even pitched into the seventh and recorded an out. Just two, Houston’s Justin Verlander and San Francisco’s Logan Webb, have completed eight innings in an outing.
In terms of pitch count, Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi is still the only starter in baseball to top 100 pitches, doing so in last Wednesday’s 9-7 win in Detroit. There have been just 30 other outings where starters have even reached 90 pitches, and New York Mets starter Chris Bassitt and San Diego’s Yu Darvish are the only ones who’ve done it twice.
By comparison, in 2019, the last truly normal season in which pitchers got a full spring training with no pandemic-related complications, there had already been 37 games in which starters completed seven innings by this point in the season, plus 15 more where starters pitched into the seventh.
The pitch count disparity is even greater. By this point in 2019 there had already been 45 outings in which starters topped 100 pitches, and 137 where starters topped 90. There had even been five outings of more than 110 pitches.
The difference is undeniable.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the lockout threw a major wrench in pitchers’ preparations and the inability for clubs to communicate with players added to the uncertainty. Then, once the lockout ended and clubs could assess their starters, they found everyone was at a different point.
In Eovaldi’s case, the Red Sox veteran was already deep into his progression, and Cora said he was relieved the lockout ended when it did. Had things dragged on, veterans like him who might have been targeting an April start to the season may have had to scale back, disrupting their progress and forcing them to ramp back up later.
“I was like ‘well if this takes longer then we have to see where he’s at because he was going to be all the way up here and then you have to go back and get him back to where he should be,’ and that’s not easy,” Cora said. “But luckily everything worked out and he’s one of the few that are actually closer to 100%.”
As the season goes on starters should pitch their way back into form, and once the expanded rosters drop back from 28 to 26 in May teams will likely start leaning more heavily on them as well. When that happens it will be interesting to see if pitcher usage moves closer to normal or if these early trends continue deeper into the season.
No matter what happens next, it’s clear the lockout has already had a profound effect on the 2022 season.
