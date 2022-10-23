One week to go in everyone’s regular season, and so much remains to be settled in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Now look, I stopped focusing on math a long time ago, so me trying to understand the New Hampshire points system or the Mass. power rankings? Might as well ask me to recite the Magna Carta …as it was written in Latin.
But I’m intelligent enough to know that a huge weekend is upon us for a handful of teams.
Let’s go first to the MVC.
Andover appears to have slid up to the No. 4 seed in Division 1 with Friday night’s battle against Tewksbury left.
Central Catholic, 5-2 with a loss to 7-0 Andover, is the No. 2 seed and plays at home against Barnstable on Saturday.
Friday night’s game between Methuen and North Andover has monster postseason implications.
First, for the Knights, who bumped up a spot to No. 14 in D-2 with the one-point loss to unbeaten Billerica.
By the way, did you know, North Andover has lost three straight games against Billerica – by a total of six points? But I digress.
North Andover has to hang tough or may even need to win this week.
“We have to win. To be honest, if we got blown out by Methuen, at 3-5, we don’t deserve to make the playoffs,” said coach John Dubzinski. “We’re considering this the first week of the playoffs for us. We’re playing a great team, a team that has beaten great teams. So we’re treating it like the first week of playoffs. We control our own destiny, that’s what we’re telling the kids.”
For Methuen, it might be a case that a victory means a home playoff game. The Rangers are now at no. 8 in Division 1.
Finally, in the MVC, Haverhill, at 2-5, sits at the No. 18 seed.
The Hillies host 7-0 Billerica on Friday night.
“If we beat Billerica, I think we have a chance, because we’ve played such a tough schedule,” said Hillies coach Tim O’Connor. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”
O’Connor’s Hillies had a tough one against Central on Friday night, coach Chuck Adamopoulos’ 200th career victory.
The two Grovelanders are great friends.
“I’m really happy for Chuck. I know I’ve given him several of the 200, and I’m OK with that,” said O’Connor. “It just couldn’t happen to a better person.”
CROSSING THE BORDER
Major props to Pelham for knocking off Souhegan in a classic Division II showdown on Friday night.
No time to rest, though, Pythons.
Friday night, they travel to 6-2 Hanover – not the easiest of road trips. The Marauders have losses to Souhegan and the other D-II unbeaten, East-leading Gilford-Belmont. …
In Division I, it’s all about positioning now.
Timberlane is 7-1 with 100 power points in the East. Friday night’s battle at Portsmouth/Oyster River can only help the cause of the squad that has already assured at least a share of the East title. …
In the Central, Windham’s victory at Concord was huge. The Jags pushed percentage points past Pinkerton in the standings, but they now take the bye, while the Astros have the chance to add to their total at home Friday night against 5-3 Concord.
RESILIENT REGGIES
After six straight losses, the last four by one score or less, it would have been easy for the Greater Lawrence Tech football team to lose interest and maybe even pack it in. It never happened.
The Reggies all deserve a game ball after Friday night’s win over Greater Lowell Tech.
“It been frustrating, and these kids never stopped grinding,” said coach Tony Sarkis. “The kids were very excited with the win, and I couldn’t have been happier for them.”
There were plenty of heroes.
Senior leaders like Xavier Paredes and Javious Calderon helped anchor a defense that held Greater Lowell Tech to just one touchdown. Quarterback Isaiah Suero, in his second game back from a high ankle sprain, looked comfortable and dynamic again, running the offense.
But the Reggies unleashed a secret weapon on the Gryphons.
That was freshman halfback Gustavo Varela.
In a move that Sarkis has never made, he brought the frosh up to varsity practice two weeks ago and then turned him loose on Greater Lowell on Friday to the tune of 208 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
“He’s a special kid, and he’s got a chance to rank right there with all the great running backs we’ve had here,” said Sarkis. “He’s on a different level. He wasn’t intimidated at all.”
A 5-foot-9, 160-pounder, Varela is all about the pace.
“He’s the fastest kid in the program right now. He was dominating at the freshmen level, so we said let’s try it,” said Sarkis. “He’s just going to get better. He’s a solid kid, and he’s quick and agile.
“That second carry of the night, he busted out for 79 yards. He made two or three guys miss. When he gets into the secondary at that next level, he made them look like they’re standing still. That speed makes up for a lot of mistakes.”
Since we are on a discussion about the playoffs, it’s important to note that the Reggies, with the victory bumped up unofficially into the No. 15 spot in Division 5.
They now face a monster challenge at Division 8 unbeaten Lowell Catholic (7-0) on Friday night.
NUMBERS GAME MAY AFFECT RANGERS
It must be noted that on Friday night, Dracut High played at Tewksbury and dressed 23 players – 17 of whom were freshmen.
Why is this noteworthy?
Well, looming down the road for the Middies is the annual Thanksgiving game with Methuen.
Between now and then are Friday night’s game with Lowell and a couple weeks of consolation (non-playoff) games. You have to wonder how the war of attrition will go there.
Is the Thanksgiving game now in jeopardy?
