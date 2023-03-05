HAVERHILL – You just can’t win playoff hockey games from the penalty box.
Back-to-back penalties – one a split-second before the second-period buzzer and the other 22 seconds into the third – created a 5-of-3 advantage for Billerica-Chelmsford.
The visitors cashed in, doubling their tenuous 1-0 lead and knocking off No. 4 HPNA, 3-0, in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 matchup at Veterans Memorial Rink.
“They were letting everything go and we got those two nit-picky trips,” said Haverhill coach Gary Kane.
“We were struggling just to get the one goal back, and all of a sudden it’s a huge battle to climb.”
The BC gameplan was apparent early. Play tough and be physical.
“One of those games, I told my kids, they would come out extra physical … small rink, more physical game, and that’s exactly how it played out,” said Kane. “It was weird, their physicality wasn’t just with the body. It was hook and hold, it was a weird game.”
The officials let plenty go, and things were certainly rugged out there. HPNA top gun Kaitlyn Bush was leveled three times, only the last drawing a penalty call – a five-minute major with 1:17 left in the game – but by that time, it was a 3-0 game.
“I’ve never seen her stay down on the ice,” said Kane of his senior captain who had to be helped off by the training staff
The lack of whistles for contact by both teams played right into the visitors hands – especially with a quick 1-0 lead provided by slick sophomore Giovanna Gulinello.
The double-trip sequence, though, was the absolute killer.
Kate Harrison netted the 5-on-3 score, making it 2-0. Gulinello added an empty-netter inside the final two minutes as well.
HPNA, which took both regular season meetings between the teams in one-goal games, finished up the year at 13-7-2.
“What an amazing year,” said Kane. “Just a great, great group of kids. This was our best all-around team, from goaltending, to defense, to forwards. This team had it all. It’s going to be hard to duplicate this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.