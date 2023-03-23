NORTH ANDOVER — A couple of goalies, playing very high-end hockey, sharing the duties almost equally while leading their team to the greatest of heights.
Sound familiar?
Not so fast. The Boston Bruins, with Linus Ulmark and Jeremy Swayman guarding the net, aren’t the only “local” hockey team boasting a blazing, red-hot goaltending tandem.
The two guys defending Merrimack College men’s hockey nets this winter have done things a tandem has never done before here.
Like the Bruins goalies, Merrimack’s duo, Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel, are from different parts of the world.
Borgiel is from Fort Gratiot, Michigan. Ollas is from Linkoping, Sweden.
There are other differences. Borgiel is 6-foot-2 while Ollas is off-the-charts 6-foot-8.
Borgiel is ranked No. 11 in the nation in save percentage (.921) and Ollas, who is a New York Rangers draft choice, isn’t far behind (.915). Ollas has had two multi-game shutout streaks this season and he has five shutouts on the year.
Most importantly, Merrimack head coach Scott Borek said the duo have relied on each other all year.
“I think this rotation helps them a lot,” he said. “They know they have to prepare for one game each on a weekend. Especially when you look at the situations we’ve been in over the last few weekends with overtime and double-overtime games. That can be really tiring for your goalie, but when you have two guys, the next guy is always fresh.
“Most importantly though they have a great relationship and they push each other. Our goalie room is really strong.”
Borgiel arrived before Ollas. He came to Merrimack in 2020 when the Warriors were searching for answers at that position. Borek had a rotating cast of goaltenders through his first two seasons and no one had locked down the starting job consistently.
“We were searching for a while trying to find the right guy,” Borek said. “We were a different team then too. We were in a different place.”
Borgiel emerged his freshman year as the go-to guy. Ollas arrived last season when Borgiel was a sophomore.
“We push each other,” Borgiel said. “Practice is competitive, which is always good. Nothing is handed to us. I think the way we do it brings out the best in both of us. We compete against each other and we pick each other up.”
Ollas agreed.
“We know we can empty it all out on the night we play” he said. “You don’t have to worry about saving your energy.”
That was on display last weekend when the Warriors fell in the Hockey East championship game to BU. Ollas allowed the game-winning goal in overtime. One of the first teammates over to him? Borgiel.
Ollas and Borgiel aren’t as overt as Ullmark and Swayman. There isn’t a big celebratory hug after a win (and there has been a lot of wins for the Warriors this season). They’re both quiet, and to quote a popular football coach around here, they just do their jobs.
“I think sometimes when you are in a situation where you know you’re the No. 1 starter, you don’t practice as well and you can take things for granted,” Borek said. “These guys compete every day and it’s a big reason that they have had so much success. Behind the scenes, they have an awesome relationship.
“Last week at the Garden, Zach started on Friday and we won. Hugo would have been bummed if I went back to Zach on Saturday night, and honestly, Zach would have felt bad as well. He wants Hugo to get the opportunity in a moment like that. So they push each other and they also support each other. It’s one of the best goalie rooms I’ve ever been around.”
And don’t forget about Steven Bacovsky. He’s a freshman goalie from Calgary who helped bring that room together, despite not seeing the ice yet.
“Everyone has a role and the third goalie is a hard role,” Borek said. “I know Steven wants to play, and maybe in the future that opportunity will present itself. But for right now, on this team, this year, he has taken to his role perfectly. He supports those guys and he’s been great for our room. It’s not an easy position.
“I know [Steven would ] like to be in the net more, even in practice, but you have to take the net when it’s given to you in that situation. You can’t demand it because the other guys need to get ready to play. He’s been awesome in that role this year and he’s just as important to the success of that room.”
Merrimack will play Quinnipiac on Friday night (5:30) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Bridgeport, Conn. Given the rotation, Borgiel will start. If Merrimack is successful on Friday, Ollas will man the crease with a chance to go to the Frozen Four on Sunday.
