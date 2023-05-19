Darwin Jimenez doesn’t waste time.
As one of the state’s fastest athletes — perhaps on the verge of taking over the top spot — the Methuen track senior is all about speed, after all.
But few would believe it’s taken Jimenez just one year to go from track novice to a dominant force as a sprinter.
“I didn’t start running track until last year as a junior,” said Jimenez. “It was my friends, now teammates, Dimitri Doeun and Elgin Ekwi that got me to try track. It started off as friendly competition to see who was faster. I wish I had started earlier, because God knows where track would’ve taken me. I’m grateful regardless, because of the success I’ve had in the sport.”
Jimenez, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star this winter, will look to add to his remarkable emergence with a big day at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet on Saturday (10 a.m. field events, 11:30 a.m. track events) at Andover High.
“I’m very excited for the MVC Championships,” he said. “Knowing it’s going to be competitive, I want to leave my mark on the MVC! I hope on doubling in the 100 and 200 and also win the 4x100 with my team.”
Already this spring, Jimenez has won the 100 at the Andover Boosters (11.00) and the Weston Twilight Meet (personal record 10.85), won the 200 at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (22.27), placed second in that event at Andover Boosters (22.42) and ran the anchor leg of the Swedish Relay (100-200-300-400 meter) that won the Weston Twilight title in a school-record 2:01.72.
“I think what makes Darwin special is that he is defying expectations in his own way,” said Methuen coach Brittany Carpio. “His commitment to getting better has been unmatched this year. I think, as coaches, we saw his potential in last year’s outdoor season. But he had to find it in himself.
“It’s easy to walk around our building and see kids who eat, sleep and breathe sports like football and basketball. But Darwin is what track and field is all about. He is defying expectations of a kid who has only truly competed for a year and a half in a sport that sometimes requires years to master. He sometimes has the weight of the team on his shoulders, but every time he takes that responsibility and comes out with a smile on his face learning something new about himself and the sport.”
A basketball player growing up, Jimenez had given up on sports when he entered high school. That was, until he found himself trying track in the 2021-22 winter season.
“I actually didn’t like track right away,” he said. “I also wasn’t very good, which didn’t help. But everything changed when outdoor started. I started getting recognition from other teams, and even some colleges. That’s when I realized this could take me somewhere, and the rest is history.”
Jimenez began to emerge last spring, placing seventh in the 100 (11.45) and leading the sprint medley relay to victory (1:37.00) at Andover Boosters.
But his true breakout came this past winter. He placed second in the 55 dash at Division 1 states (6.52) and ran on the 4x200 that was second at All-States (1:32.25) and Division 1s (1:32.90).
“My winter season helped me tremendously,” he said. “Since the distance is much shorter (55 meters) I improved my start greatly. That, in my opinion, is where I was lacking a little. But thanks to my coaching and my teammates my start has gotten better.”
Jimenez hopes to next run at a junior college. But, first, he has unfinished business.
“For the rest of the season I want to run in the mid-10s (seconds) in the 100 and the 21s (seconds) for the 200,” he said. “I’m just going to trust God and my coaching, and we’ll see where I’ll end up.”
STARS PUMPED FOR MVCs
The big meet season is officially underway, with the MVC Championship on Saturday. and the local stars are ready to compete.
“I know both my teammates and myself are super excited for MVC’s,” said North Andover’s Camden Reiland, who won the mile last spring at MVCs. “Everyone has been working super hard and are preparing with everything we have for this meet. Practice is filled with hard work to get better and better. We’re never satisfied where we are at.
“The teams are locked in and have that MVC title on our minds. We know we have a good shot at winning the meet and that is the overall goal. But we have to preform to our bests in order to reach this goal. The captains have also been doing a very good job in being positive and supporting everyone. I am very excited for the meet and I am ready for my team to leave our mark.”
Also looking for a repeat championship is Andover’s Molly Kiley. She won the 2-mile last spring at MVCs, and won the 1,000 at indoor MVCs.
“I am really looking forward to MVCs!” said Kiley. “I think it will be a great opportunity to compete for as many points as I can contribute to our team score, and fast times should come with that. My goal is to improve upon my personal record in the mile and enjoy my last high school conference championship.”
Likewise looking to repeat is Andover’s Colin Kirn, who won the MVC 800 last spring and the MVC 1,000 over the winter.
“I’ve been looking forward to MVCs all season, as it’s one of the meets where I’ve been able to find success in years past,” said Kirn. “This year, I want to defend my title in the 800. As for my goals apart from defending my title, I’ve got my eyes set on our school record as well as the championship Nationals standard, both of which are breaking 1:54. So I’d say that’s my goal.”
Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds has her focus set on three-peating as outdoor MVC champ in the mile, after missing the winter season.
“I’m beyond excited for MVCs,” she said. “For the past two years I’ve won the mile, so I’m really determined to get that third and last win. There’s a stacked field this year, so I’m really excited to race with these ladies and run some fast times.”
Fellow Hillie Brenna Corcoran placed second in the 800 at MVCs last spring, then won the 600 at indoor MVCs. Now she wants an outdoor title.
“My goals are to PR and break 2:19 in the 800 meter,” she said. “After becoming the 600 MVC champion for indoor, I would like to do the same for outdoor and win another MVC title for the 800 meter. Most importantly, I’m excited to compete with my amazing teammates and friends that have also worked very hard leading up to this point in the season.”
Central Catholic’s Anya Neira also has big hopes for MVCs.
“My top goals for the meet would be to win the MVC title as a team and to place top-3 in the 200 and triple jump and PR in either,” she said. “I would be ecstatic if I reached any of these goals.”
GOSSELIN, KNIGHTS OUT FOR REDEMPTION
North Andover thrower/pentathlete Keenan Gosselin is out for some vindication heading into MVCs, after disappointment a few weeks ago.
“After a disappointing loss at (Division 2) state relays (by three points) to a very good Hopkinton team, us captains and the coaches realized we needed to redirect our focus and lock in on these end of the season meets, “ said Gosselin, who was fifth in the discus last spring. “We realized that our attitude, not only with the underclassmen but with the senior leaders, was wrong in the lead up to that meet, and was the defining factor of why we came away disappointed.
“While there are many individuals including myself who are chasing qualifications for bigger meets or school records, the focus has been clear: support one another in preparation and competition in every way possible to make sure we don’t repeat our mistakes. With this in mind our attitude has shifted and we came away with the regular season team title, and hope to back this up at MVCs again.”
Added Scarlet Knight Caleb Agbor, who place third in the high jump last spring: “I’m looking forward to securing that first place spot in the long jump and winning as a team once again. In my opinion, MVCs is one of the most exciting meets. mainly because of the high energy and competitiveness. I plan to enter MVCs with my head high and leave victorious!”
INJURY HITS SILVA
One local standout that won’t be in action at MVCs Saturday is Methuen senior Xander Silva.
Silva, a top javelin thrower and high jumper, suffered a minor shoulder injury and is likely out for the rest of the season.
And Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back in football, Silva placed second in the javelin at the Ottaviani Invitational with a 151-10. Among his other wins were dual meets against Andover and Lowell.
TWITTER: DWillisET
