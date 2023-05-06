When the MIAA came up with the current power rankings system for the state tournament, it had teams like the 2023 Methuen Rangers in mind.
Coach Cam Roper’s club is off to a 3-7 start, but it might be the most deceptive 3-7 in the state — in any spring sport.
“I absolutely feel like we’re better than a 3-7 team. We see these close games with all those teams ahead of us. We’ve been right there with some of the best teams,” said senior Matt Pappalardo. “They just haven’t gone our way.”
The Rangers play in the rock-solid MVC, and Roper has done the right thing grabbing strong non-conference opposition — adding games with 9-3 Beverly, 10-0 Westford and 8-1 Leominster so far.
“We’ve packed our schedule against some of the best, so it gives us a chance to prove we belong with them,” said Pappalardo.
Even at 3-7, Methuen has done all a coach could ask for, and that is to come out and compete every day.
Of the seven losses, five are by one run, one is by two and the Leominster loss, an 8-1 game, was a 1-1 tie in the seventh.
Under the previous systems, the Rangers would be playing out the string. But with the power rankings, they are right in the postseason hunt.
Every game still matters. and for a team like this, the system works. Methuen, currently at No. 32 and on the bubble in the Division 1 rankings, deserves to be in the playoff mix.
“The new rankings are great. It’s a great way to allow teams that maybe have not had things go their way like us, have a shot at playoff baseball,” said Pappalardo.
“Now, we have to make sure we play our best baseball, for sure.”
There is work to do for the Rangers, who spent Friday night at Lowell to kick off the second half. Nothing comes easy in the Valley, and of course, there’s the season-ending tourney Memorial Day weekend at Haverhill.
But there is life on Ranger Road, and at the heart of the club are the seniors Owen Sullivan and Pappalardo.
“I think we’ll be winning a lot more baseball games. We’re starting to come together,” said Sullivan. “If we keep building at it the way we are, we’re going to win more games.”
Both Sullivan and Pappalardo are getting it done in all phases so far. Offensively, they hit in the 2-3 spots with Pappalardo, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, batting .379 and Sullivan right behind at .355.
“We’ve done a lot more offensive work as a team in practice,” said Sullivan. “We’ve got kids hitting on the their own, putting in the work off the field, too.”
On the mound, heading into Friday night’s start in Lowell, the Anna Maria-bound Sullivan was 2-1 with a 0.79 ERA in 17.2 innings of work.
Pappalardo, who will pitch at Endicott, has fanned 43 in 22.1 innings of work with a 1.25 ERA and a .103 batting average against.
Methuen has a busy week ahead with a Monday night home date with Lawrence and a Friday night on Ranger Road with Chelmsford. In between, on Wednesday, the Rangers head to Haverhill.
Odds and Ends
Whittier Tech went into Friday’s battle with Lowell Catholic at 6-5, No. 23 in the Division 4 state rankings. Nate Deitenhofer has been red-hot for the Cats, leading the way with a .484 average. …
Nathan Kearney is at the top of the Central hit heap with a .406 average through 10 games. Catcher Brady Rickenbach is hitting .353.
Central’s team ERA of 2.47 is probably the top reason the Raiders reside at the top of the MVC large. Both Lukasz Rondeau and Frankie Melendez are striking out over a hitter per inning. …
Three-year starting center-fielder David Johnson is back and rolling again for North Andover. The junior captain, a top-level defender, has been a menace at the top of the order, with a .656 on-base percentage. …
Even with the tough one at Portsmouth on Friday, Windham High stands on solid ground at 6-4. The continued strong work from Assumption-bound Cole Constantine will be huge for the Jaguars in the second half.
Constantine has been dynamite offensively with a .379 average, but he’s been limited on the mound due to injury with only one appearance. He could be back on the hill as soon as next week. …
Finally, if you happen to pick up this edition — or catch it on line early on Saturday — you’ve got the opportunity to catch a good one.
At 1 p.m., Pinkerton hosts rival Londonderry on Saturday.
The Lancers sit atop Division 1 at 8-1, while the Astros are 7-2. This one is always a battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.