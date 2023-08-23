NORTH ANDOVER – They've been waiting for this since September of 2018.
After completing its four-year period of NCAA Division 1 reclassification, the Merrimack College Football team is eligible for FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) playoffs starting with Saturday's season opener against four-time Patriot League Champion Holy Cross, who last year advanced to the second round of the playoffs, losing to eventual champion and No. 1 ranked South Dakota State University.
The Warriors have been preparing for this season over the last few years winning five or six games in 2018, 2019 (0-3 in shortened 2020 COVID season) and 2021, before last year’s 8-3 campaign, which included a seven-game winning streak, before falling to St. Francis of Pennsylvania in the Northeast Conference Championship game.
Although several strong pieces have left the program including All-League linebacker Rodney Samson, All-League defensive lineman James Nyamwaya (now playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers) and tight end Tyler Roberts (now playing in the XFL) to graduation, as well as transfers quarterback Jack Zergiotis (University of British Columbia) and All-League running back Victor Dawson (University of Cincinnati), head coach Dan Curran, of Chelmsford, is entering his tenth season and believes that with bringing back 18 of 22 starters, the time to win is now.
“The biggest thing for any team is health. Last year honestly we didn't stay healthy. We were banged up but we had enough depth and were able to absorb it,” he said. “The question is, obviously you don't want anyone to get hurt, but can you keep your key guys healthy and in the positions where you do get injuries, do you have enough depth? We have made the jump (of being a more competitive Division 1 team).
“This is the deepest team that we've had but when you lose big pieces at important positions, they are hard to replace. We were able to do that last year and hopefully this year we can keep the injuries to a minimum and when do occur, other guys can and will step up.”
McCusker gets the nod at starting QB
In the first two-plus games of last year's season, Zergiotis was on fire. He completed 52-of-106 attempts for 667 yards with 7 touchdown passes and threw just one interception. In the third game, he went down with a thumb injury, which required surgery and he was out until the final game of the season where he attempted one pass coming off the bench.
Red-shirt freshman Gavin McCusker (6-2, 195) came off the bench in that game against Harvard in which the Warriors ended up losing in overtime, before settling in and leading Merrimack to seven straight wins. He finished the season fourth on the team in rushing with 204 yards and then in the air, he completed 67-of-143 passes for 1,013 yards with 10 TD passes and just three interceptions.
"(McCusker) won seven games in a row. The things he was doing was similar to what (Tom) Brady was doing in ’01, it was more about the plays he wasn’t making - he wasn’t making mistakes. He was great in the red zone, great on third down and in critical moments, he would come through, even though his numbers weren't gaudy,” said Curran.
Battling it out for the back-up spots include juniors Malakai Anthony, John Perry, Jr., whose father John played at UNH, sophomore Justin Lewis and red-shirt freshman John Griffith.
Edmonds the lead back
After Zergiotis got injured, Merrimack changed its entire offense from a 'spread' attack to a power running game led by Dawson and Tyvon Edmonds, Jr. The two were among the best tailbacks in the conference and they combined to rush for 1,329 yards and score 15 touchdowns. This year the tides have turned with Curran stating that "Tyvon is the guy". A junior, who stands in 5-8, 190 pounds, Edmonds also got a small taste of success two years ago rushing the ball 62 times for 240 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Also in the mix with carrying the ball includes two players coming off knee injuries, senior Shaka Moales (5-9, 195) and Graduate Student Jason Smith (6-0, 195), as well as a freshman newcomer Brendon Wyatt (5-11, 195). Sophomore Donovan Wadley (5-9, 180) also saw limited time last year with 12 carries for 50 yards and one score and he will also see time time as a wide out. Smith is a converted wide receiver, who will also see time with kick/punt returns.
Receivers, tight ends, a major strength
"This is the most talented group I've ever had," said Curran. "I've had some All-American players here who were all unbelievable, but I've never had four guys this talented, all together at once. On top of that we have a couple of young guys and they're going to play.”
Although the team lost its top target in Jacari Carter, who had 476 receiving yards and seven scores, Merrimack brings back three players in wide outs Jelani Mason (5-10, 185) and Hayden Fisher (6-1, 185), as well as tight end/half back Pat Conroy (6-3, 240), of Reading, who combined for 49 catches, 780 yards and 13 touchdowns. Conroy's expected to become even more heavily involved in the team's offensive game plans.
Junior L.J. Robinson (6-3, 215) and junior halfback/tight end Jared Dunn (6-3, 230) are two of the team's bigger targets, who will also be in the mix as will Wadley. Freshman Seth Sweitzer has opened up a lot of eyes during the pre-season and Curran compared his role to a Julian Edelman type, doing a little bit of everything to help the team.
O-Line brings back a lot of experience
Protecting McCusker will be a group of guys who are big and experienced. Four of the five starters return, while there are several players fighting for the last spot who also have game experience.
The group is led by All-League selection Antonio Derry (6-3, 305). He'll be surrounded by seniors Michael Fierstein (6-5, 295) and Cole Birdow (6-4, 305), juniors Nick Reimer (6-6, 308) and Malek Sabri (6-1, 250), sophomores Joey Trainor (6-3, 290) and AJ Urbaniak (6-4, 285) as well as freshman newcomer Brandon Smith (6-2, 305).
Defensive line, the cream of the crop
While Curran believes his wide receiver group is the best that he's ever had collectively, he also stated that the coaching staff led by longtime assistant coach Mike Gennetti of Wilmington, believe that they have the best defensive linemen group in the league. That group includes graduate student Nick Martino (6-0, 225), senior Jordan Riggs (6-2, 270) and five juniors, all with a ton of experience with Nicholas Lenon (6-2, 245), Brandon Roberts (6-0, 275), Tyler Leavy (5-11, 290), Jay Thompson (6-2, 240) and Chiebuka Aduaka (6-2, 245).
“We play a bunch of guys and our belief here is when we have competition, it creates depth,” said Curran. “With all of the sub packages that Coach Gennetti puts in, it's not uncommon for him to play 23 to 24 guys in a game.”
Rest of defensive unit shows promise
At the linebacker spot, it appears as of senior Myles Taylor (6-1, 214) and sophomore Kendal Sims (6-1, 225) are the go-to guys, while, sophomore Tommie McKoy III (5-11, 205) saw quite a bit of time on the field last year.
“Myles is our top returner, and Kendal is doing stuff here that I haven't seen in a long time,” said Curran. “He played a bit last year, but (so far in camp), his instincts, the athletic ability, his good size (all makes him stand out). He's young but we're excited to see what he can do.”
Also in the mix will be a pair of red-shirt freshmen Rajahn Cooper (6-0, 220) and DJ Frazier (6-0, 210).
The secondary also brings back a wealth of experience led by All-League selection, sophomore Garry Rosemond, Jr. (5-10, 175) and graduate student Darron MacKenzie (6-2, 200).
They'll get support from a strong junior class including Kenneth Cooper (6-1, 190), Donte Williams (5-9, 190), Tre Jordan III (6-0, 190), Grant Jackson, Jr (5-10, 190), and Josh Addo (6-2, 200). Junior Nate Palanica is out for the year injured.
Davis returns as place kicker
Junior Lliam Davis (5-8, 190) returns for kick-offs and will do some of the PATs. All-League punter Cole Peterson (5-9, 180), a junior is also back, while Chelmsford's Kevin Hennessey will be in the mix for the PATs. The long snapper spot is between Christian Smith and Cahill Burke.
