NEWTON — A few weeks after his first chemotherapy treatment, Kevin Vanderhorst says he had a defining moment in his life.
It wasn’t so much that he was battling Stage 4 testicular cancer, but the fact his life didn’t have a purpose.
“My life was OK. I was going to school. I was playing basketball in college (Lasell University),” recalled Vanderhorst. “But it was weird. The cancer caused me to start thinking about my future; that I needed to grow up. and that once I hopefully beat it, I was going to try to achieve great things.”
In two months, Vanderhorst, a Lawrence High graduate, will be cancer-free for three years.
And in terms of changing the course of his future and achieving great things?
Check{/em} and {em}check.
Due to missing a basketball season due to his cancer diagnosis and then getting the extra year due to the pandemic, the 6-foot-4 Vanderhorst is in his sixth (and final) year — two at Mt. Ida, which closed, and four at Lasell — currently getting his MBA.
The extra year has been a Godsend for Vanderhorst’s basketball resume, too. Earlier this month he scored his 1,000th point. A week later he broke the school record in rebounds for a single game (27).
“The best part is Kevin had 26 rebounds the next night, probably en route to about 30 rebounds, but I pulled him out of the game because we were up 30 points,” said Laselle coach Aaron Galletta.
“Honestly, those accomplishments are nice, but his impact on this program, this team and me, is even better. I’ve been doing this a long time, since 2004 (as an assistant). and one of the greatest leaders we’ve had is Kevin. He’s a special young man, in a lot of ways.”
From ‘retirement’ to record books
Vanderhorst’s ascension into the Lasell men’s basketball record book this winter wasn’t supposed to happen. He announced his “retirement” from the sport last year.
He was graduating in the spring and had already started a full-time job, in commercial real estate and property management.
“I had the year of eligibility, because of COVID, but I figured it was time to start working full-time and getting on with my life,” said Vanderhorst. “But when school started back up in the fall, I’d show up for pick-up games with the guys on the team. Some of the guys would say, ‘Come back, man. You still got game.’”
Vanderhorst got the bug. He asked his boss about adjusting his work schedule a bit. and then he went back to coach and, then, the team.
“We were thrilled. We really needed him, his leadership, his rebounding,” said Galletta. “It was easy for us. Everyone wanted him back. Honestly, we needed him back.”
‘Real deal’ coach
A big reason for Vanderhorst’s return was his coach, whom he credits with getting him on the road to maturity as much as any one in his life.
“As a coach, he’s the real deal. He’s very professional and always has us prepared. Always,” said Vanderhorst. “But personally, I can’t thank him enough. He was the person going with me to doctors’ appointments (at Mass. General). He was talking to doctors and getting information to my family. He was always there for me.
“I wouldn’t have imagined coming back with a different coach. We complement each other well.”
Because he lives in Tyngsboro, works full-time in Burlington and is getting his MBA, Vanderhorst admits his game isn’t exactly where he’d like it to be, particularly his shooting.
But averaging 12.5 points and 12.4 points this winter, nobody at Laselle is complaining.
“He can score and has had a few big scoring games for us,” said Galletta, who notched his 200th career win this past week. “But his thing is rebounds. He’s a rebounding machine. and that’s all about effort. Kevin also has to lead the league taking charges. It’s a joy to watch.”
Vanderhorst said the “rebounding” thing became important for him at Lawrence High, as he was barely playing as a junior.
“Coach Nunez would say ‘You wanna play, then rebound. Go get it. There’s no science to rebounding. It’s who wants it more,’” said Vanderhorst of former Lancers coach Ray Nunez. “That always stuck with me. The only regret I have here at Laselle is I didn’t get 1,000 rebounds (he’s at 903 for career with two games and playoffs remaining).”
But Vanderhorst, who is awaiting the league tournament pairings, wouldn’t trade anything, especially the sixth and final year.
“I’m not going to lie, doing everything — work, getting my MBA, basketball — has not been easy,” said Vanderhorst. “But it has been worth it, every second,” he added. “I’ve learned the importance of time management.
“This school, the team, coach all stood by me when I needed them. This place helped make me a man. I want to thank them for the best year of my life.”
Bill Burt
