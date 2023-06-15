LAWRENCE – Before the season began, the Massachusetts Softball World probably didn’t know much about Olivia Moeckel.
Today there’s no doubt that the secret is out.
The sophomore who transferred from Windham High School -- but didn’t play softball -- to Central Catholic can certainly play. And above all, she can hit.
Really hit.
Really, really hit.
A catcher by trade, who has switched to right field, the right-handed clean-up hitter and MVC All-Conference selection, has been on a torrid streak at the plate during the Raiders’ four state tournament victories over Beverly, Methuen, Arlington and Peabody. She has a post-season average of .727, going 8 for 11 while scoring six runs and knocking in six.
She’s hoping to add to those totals when the Raiders play for their first ever Division 1 state tournament title this weekend at UMass Amherst.
“Olivia has what I call and what I’ve been calling, ‘a violent swing’. She just loads up and smashes the ball. She’s just amazing,” said Central head coach Stacy Ciccolo. “She’s just a great power hitter and every swing the ball could go over the fence honestly. It really could. (Against Peabody), she just missed out on a (three-run) home run and I’m not even joking by an inch. If it was any higher on that fence, it would have just skidded over it. She just missed it.
“She’s had an outstanding year. Her slugging percentage was .930 during the regular season and that’s outstanding. She has just been crushing the ball. She’s just been such a big player for us having her in the lineup and having her as a threat. She’s been outstanding as a member of this team.”
During the regular season, Moeckel batted .544 with 31 hits in 57 at-bats, while knocking in an eye-popping 29 runs and scoring 24 times. Of her 31 hits, 28 of them went for extra bases. She had three singles all season! She also had three home runs, which included her memorable performance against league rival Tewksbury, including a three-run home run and a grand slam as the Raiders erased a 5-0 deficit to win 11-5.
Moeckel said that she started playing competitive travel softball at a very young age and has gone from playing for the Rhode Island Thunder Gold 16U team to the Stars Nationals out of New Jersey. During that time, she has since worked with several different hitting instructors and seems to have benefitted with her new teacher, Matt Hopkins, who is based out of Rhode Island.
“I have been trying to stay on my back leg more. Before when I would come around to swing, I was too early and I would hit a lot of groundballs. I went to (Hopkins) and we have been really focusing and honing in on that. We’re keeping my hands back as well,” she said. “It has helped me with every pitch I see. I definitely have seen a big improvement in my swing. I’m a really aggressive hitter. I often struggle with slower pitching, so I definitely have to make an adjustment. I’m just always ready to hit – even the first pitch.”
While Moeckel has worked to keep her weight and hands back in order to knock the cover off the ball – and to all fields – more consistently, Ciccolo added that a big part of the success comes from being so athletic.
“Olivia’s pretty well balanced (with her swing). She has a great swing. She’s super fit, she’s super strong, so there’s just so much power in everything she does. She has an incredible arm and it’s just everything but she works at it,” said the coach. “She has really taken it to the next level. This is something you usually see in a junior or a senior and Olivia has done the work to get ahead of where any typically good sophomore would be.
“Olivia is one of the toughest competitors I’ve actually had the pleasure of coaching. She doesn’t take any rep off. She takes every practice swing seriously and she focuses on feedback and is always trying to do better. She is really a student of the game and is always working to better her play and help the team.”
It’s no secret that the Raiders team has a lineup full of talented hitters, led by Moeckel, who are all hoping to help make program history with one final victory over Taunton.
“(In order to win), we just have to stay competitive. We’re all very competitive, we all want to win and we all want to make program history with the first state championship," Sid Moeckel. "We just need to stay focused and stay disciplined at the plate, make the great plays that we need and make sure we make no mistakes.
“We’re just all ready for this game.”
