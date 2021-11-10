211111-spt-lawrence.jpg

Here is the 2021 Lawrence Hurricanes U12 team and coaching staff, which finished 8-0 in the regular season and improved to 9-0 with win over Billerica, 33-0, last weekend. Front row (left to right), Denzel Morales, Alijah Morales, Jeremiah Flores, Jeremiah Mateo-Mora, Damari Leonardo, Amette Mustapha, Athaniel Urena, Nathaniel Pichardo, Chrsit Vargas, Jazavier Vazquez, Chase Mustapha, Dionair Leonardo, Jordan Colon, Brendan Jackson, Damien Correa, Jiovanny Morales and Alejandro Primental. Back row, defensive coordinator Brendon Medugno, Coach Melvin Urena, Nasir Valdez, Jizziah Herring, Jariel Atiles, Ryan Castillo, Maliq Czar, Joel Gomez Jr., William DeLeon, Angel Martinez, Nyasaih Santer, Georgios Papanikolaou, Caiden Hartley-Diddio, Ryalen Castillo, William LaValee, Narvel Pena, Martin Collado, Michael Vasquez, Cameron Paniagua, Zaviver Rodriguez, Coach Wascar Vargas, head coach Ryan Mustapha, coach Mike Lavalee.

Trending Video

Recommended for you