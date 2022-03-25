Steve Hajjar couldn’t wait to get started.
After a stellar college career at the University of Michigan, the North Andover resident and former Central Catholic ace was chosen by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of last summer’s MLB Draft.
His lifelong dream of playing professional baseball was finally coming true, but actually getting on the field would wind up being a case of hurry up and wait.
But now the wait is almost over.
Nearly nine months after being drafted, Hajjar is finally on the doorstep of making his minor league debut. The 6-foot-5 lefty, who spent last summer in Fort Myers training at the Twins’ facility, is now back in Florida for his first spring training and is soon expected to report to Single-A to officially kick off his professional career.
“It does feel like it’s been a long time since I was drafted, so now to finally get the opportunity to get out and pitch for an affiliate is going to be really fun,” Hajjar said.
Getting ready for showtime
After being selected No. 61 overall in last July’s draft, Hajjar received a $1.13 million signing bonus and spent the rest of the summer in Fort Myers working out with other prospects. Toward the end of the season he took part in the Arizona Instructional League and after that he returned home to Massachusetts and began looking ahead to 2022.
By early December he was on the move again. Hajjar relocated to Tampa to work out at KineticPro Performance, a baseball facility he frequented while in college.
“I saw Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, he was in there and I was watching him throw, a few more big league guys, relievers, were in there too,” Hajjar said. “So I was in there from December to January and I went from Tampa down to Fort Myers, only like a two hour drive, and I’ve been there ever since.”
Hajjar arrived at the Twins facility on Jan. 15 and has now spent more than two months gearing up for the new season with the team. The early weeks consisted of a pitching camp and once spring training formally started they began playing more games, and while the lockout was highly disruptive for the big league players, it had no impact on the minor leaguers or his day to day routine.
A different approach
By this point Hajjar has settled into a fairly consistent routine. Every day he wakes up around 7 a.m., and most days he’ll be on the field by 8 working on throwing, pitcher’s fielding practice, pickoffs and other things like that. On the day before he pitches he’ll usually run and lift, and on game days he’ll go through his usual warmups before throwing a couple of innings.
One of the big differences between college and the pros, he said, is the style of coaching.
“It’s a lot more individualized,” Hajjar said. “The coaches really take the time to meet with you on a personal basis and go over your numbers, your data from your bullpens when we’re using the TrackMan and Rapsodo, it’s less of a team focus and more of a focus on your individual development.”
Hajjar said he’s stuck with the same four pitches he threw in college and that one of his main focuses has been making sure he is able to throw them all for strikes. The professional strike zone is much less forgiving, he said, so that has been one of the biggest adjustments early.
“They’re not giving you anything,” Hajjar said. “If it’s an inch off the plate it’s a ball, and in college you get away with that a little bit.”
While Hajjar hasn’t been told specifically where he’ll be assigned out of camp, he’ll most likely land with the Twins’ Low-A affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. From there he’ll have a long ladder to climb before getting anywhere near the big leagues, but for now Hajjar is excited to start the next chapter of his baseball career and isn’t worried about where he’ll end up down the road.
“Only time will tell,” Hajjar said. “All you can control is what you can control, so I’m going to try to go out there and pitch my best every time I get out there and see what happens.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
