<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley 20, Greater Lawrence 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Sidney Tildsley 29 pass to Caleb Caceres (Jared Bishop kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Sidney Tildsley 93 interception return (Bishop kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> GL <0x2014> Javious Calderon 18 run (Tristan Ward kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Tildsley 25 pass to Caceres (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> GL <0x2014> Steven Rosario 1 run (Ward kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Greater Lawrence <0x2014> <cstyle:>Alvin Nunez 14-105, Javious Calderon 19-83, Richard Torpey 5-14, Steven Rosario 3-15, Juan Arias 1-(-8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: GL <0x2014> <cstyle:>Richard Torpey 1-6-1, 28, Nunez 0-1-0, Calderon 0-1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: GL <0x2014> <cstyle:>Juan Arias 1-28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 27, Exeter 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (4-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>6<0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Michael Dettore 50 pass from Evan Pafford (Moss kick) 0:19.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Liam Corman 1 run (Harrison Bloom kick) 8:08
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Pafford 1 run (kick blocked by Cam Zambrowicz) 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Dom Coppeta 1 run (Bloom kick) 8:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> FG Moss 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Eddie DiGiulio 33 run (run failed) 9:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Moss 6 run (Moss kick) 5:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> DiGiulio 11 run (Bloom kick) 1:37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter (39-204) <0x2014><cstyle:> Aidan McGinley 7-72, Bradley Richards 10-59, Desmond Rugg 5-31, Moss 7-29, Pafford 7-13, Dettore 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (44-350) <0x2014><cstyle:> DiGiulio 13-116, Coppeta 20-101, Corman 7-18, Matt Williams 4-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter <0x2014><cstyle:> Pafford 4-5-71, 0 interceptions; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Coppeta 7-10-80, 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter <0x2014><cstyle:> Dettore 2-51, Richards 1-11, Moss 1-9; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Trey Baker 3-40, DiGiulio 1-17, Williams 1-12, Gary Shivell 1-6, Corman 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Xaverian 49, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Xaverian (3-1):<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>14<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LAWRENCE LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Jadiel Gomez 13-34, Julian Rosario 1-0, Jaydes Cartagena 1-4, Enzo Reyes 2-1, Jayden Abreu 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Abreu 10-22-2, 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Rosario 3-36, Frendy Soler 5-28, Cartagena 1-10, Yolando Tilerio 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 27, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>6<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Jacob Albert 2 run (Craig Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Caden Michaud 7 interception return (Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Cole Yennaco 27 run (rush failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Yennaco 1 run (Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Cole Yennaco 13-92, Matt Morrison 7-102, Jacob Albert 7-83, Tim Hersom 4-9, Caden Michaud 2-10, Jackson Collins 2-18, Issaac Jamison 1-2, Aiden McDonald 3-2, Mason Sinclair 2-(-6); S <0x2014> David Jacques 18-98, Gavin Simone 2-6, Nolan Lumley 10-26, Justice Casado 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Hersom 1-4-1, 21; S <0x2014> Lumley 4-10-1, 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Matt Feole 1-21; S <0x2014> Casado 3-50, Jacques 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 49, Haverhill 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-0):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>7<0x2002>21<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Xander Silva 85 pass from Drew Eason (conversion failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Shane Eason 10 run (Omar Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Anesti Touma 4 pass from D. Eason (S. Eason rush)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Devon Carreiro 17 pass from James Farrell (Max Graham kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> S. Eason 50 punt return (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Brian Dumont 11 run (kick blocked)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Aiden O'Shaughnessy 19 pass from D. Eason (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Matt McCormick 20 interception return (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> D. Eason 10 run (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Adrian Sarrette 50 pass from Farrell (Graham kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Shane Eason 6-62, Josh Kwakye 4-42, Conrado Lago 4-18, Drew Eason 2-10, Mekhi Lumsden 2-10, Andon Zannini 1-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>M <0x2014> D. Eason 14-19, 218
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>M <0x2014> Xander Silva 3-96, Shane Eason 3-65, Anesti Touma 3-5, Kian Greeley 2-13, Aiden O'Shaughnessy 1-19, Kwakye 1-4, Earl Pemberton 1-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 30, Central Catholic 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-2):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>10<0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>3<0x2002>8<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Lincoln Beal 10 run (kick failed), 8:26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Markys Bridgewater 56 run (Mike Ryan kick), 1:47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Ryan 25 pass from Blake Hebert (Ryan kick), 7:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Andrew Wetterwald 22 field goal, 3:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Ryan 32 field goal, 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Wetterwald 20 pas from Scott Brown (Wetterwald pass from Brown), 9:45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Matthias Latham 37 run (kick failed), 7:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Beal 2 run (Wetterwakd kick), 11:51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Bridgewater 25 run (pass failed), 8:16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Wetterwald 50 pass from Brown (pass failed), 5:40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Andover (25-117) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Lincoln Beal 14-65, Scott Brown 11-52, Patrick Layman 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (42-354) <0x2014><cstyle:> Matthias Latham 16-152, Markys Bridgewater 8-107, Sean Mercuri 11-92, Blake Hebert 7-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Brown 13-21-0, 210, Michael Capachietti 1-1-0, 12; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Hebert 7-13-0, 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Andrew Wetterwald 3-101, Capachietti 3-60, Bret Mondejar 3-16, Andrew Wright 1-16, Brown 1-12, Beal 2-11, Andrew Magner 1-6; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Mike Ryan 4-46, Preston Zinter 1-20, Mercuri 1-3, Bridgewater 1-(-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 26, North Andover 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-2):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury (4-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> NA <0x2014> James Federico 9 run (Cam Bethel kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> NA <0x2014> Zach Wolinski 4 run (Bethel kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>T <0x2014> Alex Arbogast 3 run (Jackson Feudo kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Michael Sullivan 3 pass from Vinnie Ciancio (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Sean Hirtle 4 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Arbogast 7 run (Feudo kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL NORTH ANDOVER LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Federico 7-65, Wolinski 13-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Drew Fitzgerald 7-13, 141
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Wolinski 2-16, Federico 1-49
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 34, Hillsboro-Deering 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (5-0):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hillsboro-Deering (1-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Ethan Demmons 3 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 9:44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Connor Travis 20 fumble return (Furtado kick), 8:56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Scott Paquette 42 run (Furtado kick), 7:39
P <0x2014> Alex Carroll 22 pass from Jake Travis (kick failed), 3:15<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2013>- Carroll 23 run (Furtado kick), 8:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: PELHAM (33-213) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Scott Paquette 1-42, Alex Carroll 4-39, Ethan Demmons 5-36, Jake Ciulla 9-35, William Nicolls 7-22, Dom Herrling 3-18, Nathan Migliore 3-11, Justin Bowlan 1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: P <0x2014> <cstyle:>Jake Travis 3-3-0, 65, Carroll 1-1-0, 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: P <0x2014> <cstyle:>Cesar Martinez 2-84, Carroll 1-22, Demmons 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Governor's Academy 27, Brooks 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (1-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>3 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Governor's Academy (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>6<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Tristan Yepdo 12 pass from Michael Wolfendale (Andrew Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Darnell Pierre 10 run (Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Holden Symonds 8 pass from Owen Umansky (Christain Carretero kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Yepdo 80 kickoff return (Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Matt Shaw 33 interception return (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Agosti 23 field goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Shaw 12 yard run (Carretero kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Shaw 3 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Darnell Pierre 18-89, Michael Wolfendale 6-32, Joel Mireles 2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: B <0x2014> <cstyle:>Michael Wolfendale 9-19-1, 140
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: B <0x2014> <cstyle:>Jackson Conners-McCarthy 5-96, Nomar Tejada 3-18, Tristan Yepdo 1-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 52, Alvirne 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-2):<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>10<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Bryan Desmaris 57 run (Liam Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Tiger An 4 run (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> David Croteau interception return (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Desmaris 13 pass from Josh Sweeney (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Sweeney 2 run (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Burke 29 field goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Christian Parsons blocked punt return (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Billy Depeitro 6 run (Burke kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Windham <0x2014> <cstyle:>Bryan Desmaris 2-67, Josh Sweeney 5-60, Tiger An 11-38, Brandon Beland 2-28, David Croteau 1-25, Jake Micciche 2-23, Billy Depeitro 3-6, Hayden Tadesco 2-6, Jake Michalik 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Windham <0x2014> <cstyle:>Sweeney 4-7-0, 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Windham <0x2014> <cstyle:>Desmaris 1-13, Beland 1-10, Matt Desmaris 1-5, Croteau 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.