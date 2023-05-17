WINDHAM, N.H. — At one point in early May, the Windham High softball team ripped off four straight wins to propel itself right into the thick of the New Hampshire Division I playoff race.
Kelly Wright had 14 hits in that stretch. How did the Jaguars’ pitcher/second baseman celebrate?
She just went out and won the javelin throw for the Windham track team at the loaded Salem Kiwanis Freshmen-Sophomore Championship Meet.
Wright, just a sophomore, is well on her way to one of the most storied athletic careers in Windham High history. When she moves on to 11th grade next fall, she will already possess eight varsity letters, one state championship, and the potential to nail down 10 — Yes 10 more! — varsity letters before she is done.
Being busy is Wright’s life, and she would have it no other way.
“I’m in honors and AP classes still. I use my studies to do homework and any time I have after school goes to homework also. It’s been manageable to do both (sports this spring) and keep up with the workload, but obviously, if I feel like I need more time to keep up with school, I pull back from sports a little bit,” said Wright, who is batting .591 with 13 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
“Last year, I definitely had to learn (how to do that). At the end of freshmen year, doing the two sports, I had to manage my time a little more. Going into this year, I found it a lot easier because I had been through it before.”
In an era of specialization, Wright refuses to conform.
She had interest in track and field as early as middle school, and after playing volleyball in the fall of her freshmen year, she chose to join the indoor track team.
Spring in many states would have meant a brutal choice — not in New Hampshire. The NHIAA allows the multi-sports in the same season. More than a handful of soccer players have crossed over to help the football team. Pelham’s Antonio Furtado is a prime example of that one.
So, Wright chose not to choose.
“At the middle school, it’s softball in the spring. When I tried winter track (freshman year), I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I didn’t want to give up in the spring, so I decided to do both because I’ve been playing softball since I was 6.
“I wanted to do both. I just decided to, and I really enjoyed it. It’s a lot, but I’ve been able to manage my time with school and the two sports. The practices end up lining up. After school, I go straight to track and from there, I go right to softball. It ends up working out actually.”
How well has it worked out?
Well, David Hedge’s Jags might be the top young program in the state, with sophomores like Wright and all-state catcher Ari DeCotis leading the way.
As for track? Wright has been pretty much a natural, and actually won the Division II State Championship in the javelin with a personal best of 111-1.
Sure, there is a similar throwing motion in both sports, but Wright is quick note the need for attention to detail.
“Javelin is more of a pole, going straight the whole time,” she said. “Softball, you have to cross over a little bit more. When I started last year, it was weird to adjust to it, but it ended up working out pretty well.”
As if four sports a year weren’t enough, Wright added to the equation this past winter.
“I did indoor track and just for fun, I added gymnastics,” she said.
At some point, Wright might ease off the gas pedal athletically.
Don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.
“Softball is still my No. 1, but track, I’ve been more focused on it for sure,” said Wright. “It’s easy to do both.”
