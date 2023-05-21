BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- "Oops, they did it again!"
The Northern Essex Community College baseball team is headed back to the NJCAA World Series for the second consecutive season and ninth time overall after claiming the Northeast District championship with a two-game series sweep of N.Y./N.J. powerhouse Kingsborough Community College, 5-2, on Sunday morning.
NECC will travel to Greensville, Tenn., and open the National Junior College World Series on Saturday.
"What a feeling," said NECC pitcher Tristian Ciampa, of Wilmington, who was on last year's squad as well and closed out the game on Sunday. "There is something about our team. We don't quit. We might not execute everything perfectly, but fight until the end."
While NECC is currently on a 17-game winning streak and a perennial powerhouse of its own in New England, this best of three district championship series was not easy.
NECC beat Kingsborough on Friday, 5-2, in Game 1.
In Game 2, Kingsborough open the first inning with the bases loaded and no out. But NECC got out of it allowing only one run.
NECC responded in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs. Jomar Moreta (Lawrence) led off the inning with a single and went to third on a double from Kam Levesque (Hooksett, N.H.). Moreta scored on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Smith (Bloomington, Minn.). Levesque scored on a single to center from Anthony Marcano (Boston).
"That was a huge momentum boost, in the top of the first, them getting one run," said NECC coach Jeff Mejia. "We settled down and played good baseball after that, always in control."
The Knights added a single run in the third as Levesque came around to score following a walk on a stand-up triple from Smith. Kingsborough made it a one run game with a run in the top of the sixth before NECC added a pair of runs in the seventh to secure the win.
With two outs and two runners on in the bottom half of the seventh Smith scorched a double to center field that scored Kevin Rodriguez (Manchester, N.H.) who led off the inning being hit by a pitch. Moreta would add the final run of the game scoring on a passed ball after reaching on a one out walk and advancing to third on the double by Smith.
Knights start Jagger Iovinella (Huntington Beach, Calif.) picked up the win going 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four and issuing one walk. Alex Sweeney (Raymond, N.H.) pitched 2.1 innings allowing only one hit, setting up Knights ace Ciampa to pick up the save and send the Knights to Greenville.
Ciampa, who was moved to the bullpen when the playoffs started, because of his dominance and ability to finish games.
"The way this team goes about its business is special," said Mejia. "It's a very happy team. Always positive energy. I've never been around a team like this. Somebody makes a mistake? 'No problem. We will pick you up.' We've had so much fun, all of the coaches, being around this group."
NECC will find out on Tuesday about seeding and its first opponent.
We will have a story on Wednesday.
