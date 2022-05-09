It feels like everything that could possibly go wrong for the Red Sox, has.
Right from day one the lineup hasn’t hit, and seemingly every time the club has had a lead late they’ve found a way to blow it. The Red Sox haven’t won more than two games in a row all season, have lost or split all but one series and now find themselves in the basement of the AL East rooming with the lowly Baltimore Orioles.
If all that wasn’t bad enough, now starting pitcher Michael Wacha, one of the team’s few bright spots this season, was scratched from his Sunday morning start and is going to the 15-day injured list after experiencing soreness in his side following a recent bullpen session.
Early as it may be, things are starting to look awfully grim.
If there’s one team that can commiserate with what the Red Sox are going through, it’s their upcoming opponents. The Atlanta Braves went through a similarly gruesome first half last season before coming out the other side to win their first World Series title in 26 years.
To be clear, the Red Sox and Braves situations aren’t identical. The Braves were never more than eight games out of first place, nor were they ever more than five games below .500 — both low points the Red Sox have already exceeded — and they played in a much weaker division than what the Red Sox have to contend with.
Yet they also struggled much deeper into the season than the Red Sox have so far, and they had a lot less time to turn things around.
The Braves actually hit rock bottom when the Red Sox last flew down to Atlanta. During the teams’ two-game series at Truist Park in mid-June last year, Boston won both games 10-8, rallying in the late innings both times to stun Atlanta and drop the club to a season-worst fourth place in the NL East.
Somehow things got even worse a couple of weeks later, when superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost for the season with a torn ACL. By that point the Braves were hovering around .500 and still 4.5 games out of first place, and even the most optimistic probably guessed the Braves were well and truly cooked.
Of course, that’s not how things wound up playing out.
Atlanta’s second half surge and World Series championship should inspire hope for the Red Sox, who are talented enough to contend but have been undone by chronic underperformance and a confounding inability to close out tight games. Frankly, Boston has performed so poorly that the law of averages suggest things will have to turn around at some point, at least to some degree.
But Atlanta’s comeback didn’t happen by accident either. When Acuña went down the front office acted aggressively to shore up the roster, retooling the whole outfield on the fly and giving the club the tools it needed to succeed.
A similar teardown may be needed here as well.
Boston has plenty of time to play its way back into contention, but if the Red Sox are serious about vying for a playoff spot, then sitting back and doing nothing isn’t an option. Maybe that means giving more opportunities to top prospects like Jarren Duran and Triston Casas, or maybe the club should trade or cut a couple of veterans who are due to become free agents and fill their spots with others who might be a better fit?
Either way, it’s far too early to give up on the season, but while the Braves are proof that anything is possible, they also show that fortune favors the bold. If the Red Sox hope to make something of this season, at some point they’re going to have to start making their own luck.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
