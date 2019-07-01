10 things you should know about the newest Celtic, center Enes Kanter, who was signed to a two-year free agent deal on Monday:
1. Kanter was born on May 20, 1992 in Zurich, Switzerland to Turkish parents.
2. He was selected with the third overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.
3. Kanter is a practicing Muslim and penned a story in the Washington Post about challenges of observing Ramadan during the NBA playoffs.
3. In 2009, Kanter moved to the U.S., enrolling at Stoneridge Prep School in Simi Valley, Ca.
4. While at Kentucky University as a freshman the NCAA declared him permanently ineligible as a collegiate athlete because he received approximately $33,000 in benefits. The NCAA ruled that this amount was above and beyond what was considered acceptable.
5. He was part of big trade to the New York Knicks on Sept. 25, 2017 along with Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick, in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.
6. The Knicks waived him in early February of this year and he signed a week later with the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench in the win.
7. The eight-year veteran has averaged approximately 14.5 points and 9 rebounds over his last five seasons.
8. He had a public spat with LeBron James after the superstar said the Knicks made mistake not drafting Dennis Smith. Kanter thought James was dissing his teammate, Frank Ntilikina. When James and Ntilikina were involved in a pushing incident, Kanter immediately got in front of James and the two "trash-talked" a bit. Kanter later called James a "queen," playing of the King James reference.
9. After the failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, Kanter heavily criticised Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter, calling him the "Hitler of our century". Soon after the coup attempt, his father and his family publicly disowned him due to his political views and his support for an opposition figure. Kanter's father was dismissed from his university position a few weeks later, via government decree.
10. A noted rebounder, Kanter averaged 3.85 offensive rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA behind Houston's Clint Capela
(4.45/gm).
