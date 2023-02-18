A lot has changed around here from 50 years ago.
A package of Oreos cost 59 cents at “DeMoulas.” Merrimack College tuition cost $700 per semester. The median home in the Merrimack Valley cost about $29,000. and “Jennifer” and “Michael” were the most popular names for babies.
It was also the time North Andover High was adding a ski club to its curriculum.
“I was a new (science) teacher and the principal (Dan Desmond) wanted all new teachers to meet with him to sort of, ‘Get the lay of the land,’” recalled Jerry Marchegiani. “He said all ‘rookie’ teachers have to take on an extra-curricular activity, free of charge, of course, and handed a list of possibilities to me. I looked at it and told him I needed a little time. He said, ‘You have 24 hours!’”
Advisor to the new ski club, which was forming, caught his eye. He had skied a little bit as a kid. He was president of the Fitchburg St. College Ski Club, and he figured it would be benign enough to handle.
A year later, the school committee voted to upgrade the program to a varsity sport and the gig was his.
Fifty-years later it still is.
“The first year I was flying by the seat of my pants,” said Marchegiani. “I realized, if I was going to do this, I needed to immerse myself in the sport, and really learn about it.”
Noted more as a football guy, having starred at Gardner (Mass.) High, he ended up spending 28 years in the sport at North Andover, Haverhill, Reading and Merrimack College, that all changed a few years into his ski coach duties at North Andover High.
“I loved coaching football, loved it,” said Marchegiani. “But it was too much work preparing games, watching film, etc. When our family started to grow and get older, I had to make a decision on which sport to continue. It really wasn’t hard.”
Among his assistants and former athletes, it was Marchegiani’s obsession with technique that separated him from the rest.
“I would watch film from an Olympic or World Cup event with him, and he’d stop and start the video, stop and start, stop and start, pointing out some specific thing a skier was doing,” said Todd Dulin, the varsity baseball coach at North Andover High and an assistant under Marchegiani for the last 4 years.
“He reminds me of Frank Carey, one of the all-time great high school baseball coaches, always on the cutting edge,” said Dulin. “We were talking about waxing and sharpening skies and he called this huge company in Oregon to ask a couple of questions. The guy on the other end says, ‘Hey Jerry, how are you these days?’ He knows everybody in the business.”
When you’ve been coaching as long as Machegiani has you eventually start coaching your former athletes’ children.
He recalls a few dozen of those instances over the years. In fact, last week at a meet at Ski Bradford a dad watching his daughter on the Andover High team came up to him saying he coached him in the early 1990s.
“He thanked me and said his love of skiing started with our team, which really meant a lot to me,” said Marchegiani. “I get the a lot. It’s pretty cool, to be honest.”
Marchegiani’s goal isn’t winning, though his teams and individuals have won more than their fair share of meets and state titles. It’s having his skiers love the sport so much that they never stop.
Sort of, well, like him.
During the colder winter days he tries to ski as many days as possible at Mt. Wachusett from 9 a.m. until noon, with a bunch of his “cronies.”
Then he hustles back to the area to coach his team for 2:30 p.m. practices or meets.
“Honestly, I can’t get enough,” he said. “I love the feeling of being on the mountain, fresh air, gliding along, enjoying life. There’s nothing comparable to it, at least for a guy my age.”
Former North Andover High senior captain Mia Muse is a sophomore at UMass Amherst and teaches skiing to kids.
“That’s what this is all about,” said Marchegiani. “Paying it forward, promoting and teaching skiing to others. I love that.”
Muse said it all started with her former coach.
“If you ever want to gain a passion for skiing, Coach March is the person to call,” said Muse. “He holds a devotion to coaching that you don’t see often. His knowledge of the sport not only molds successful racers, but his integrity and character make him a role model for everybody on the team.
“His enthusiasm is contagious,” Muse added. “He has every athlete wishing that there was just one more race by the time it becomes the end of the winter season.”
He’s had some great ones, too, including University of Michigan sophomore Sydney Schwalm, who is among the top three slalom racers at the school.
The 2021 Eagle-Tribune Ski MVP has been racing privately since she started school.
But it was the North Andover High ski team under Coach “March” that took her devotion to the sport to another level.
“I had a ton of experience before I got to high school, but it was on that team that I really came to love the sport,” said Schwalm, who was a four-year captain at NAHS. “Club skiing was uber competitive. The high school team was competitive, but more fun being part of a team, with kids not as experienced.
“That all goes to Coach March. Even more than that, he taught me a lot about skiing, technical skills I needed to improve and eventually compete in college. But most of all, his influence was more about loving the sport. I owe him so much for that.”
As for the future, Marchegiani, who retired from teaching 10 years ago, is contemplating retirement, or at least giving up his commissioner duties with North Shore League.
He has had both hips replaced, making it a little more difficult setting up courses. His assistant, coach Dulin, has picked up some of those tasks.
“I have some decisions to make. Will I come back next year? I don’t know. The administrative duties are not a favorite thing of mine,” said Marchegiani. “Maybe I’ll give that part up. I don’t know. Let’s get through this season first.”
When asked how and why he was able to garner up the devotion to his skiers over the years, he says his skiers over the years deserve all the credit.
“Honestly, they instilled the passion in me,” said Marchegiani. “There were times I haven’t been all gung-ho, and then I run into the kids and everything changes. Their energy comes to me. I’ve had so much fun over the years. The time has really flown by. My enthusiasm comes from them. They deserve all the credit.”
We’re guessing several hundred North Andover skiers the last 50 years would slightly disagree, that the sport was more than a sport because of their coach.
Bill Burt
