Growing up in Wilmington in the early-to-mid 1980’s, I was the typical 7-or-8-year-old who took a love for sports at an early age.
My dad brought me to Janas Rink in Lowell, put a cone down on the ice and taught me how to ice skate. He spent hours with me in the backyard, teaching me to be the next Jim Rice.
The days of learning how to crush a Wiffle ball in the backyard, turned into my uncle teaching me how to score baseball games, and countless days were spent in the living room, with a scorebook in hand, writing down the names Boggs-Evans-Rice on a daily basis.
Nothing was better than Saturday afternoon Bruins games. I enjoyed listening to Fred Cusick (don’t get me started on Jack Edwards), while sitting down on the floor, with a notebook wide open to chart every shot, every penalty and of course every Ray Bourque goal.
As I got older, the love for sports expanded to newspapers. My week’s mission was getting a copy of the Sunday Boston Globe sports section. Whether it was being impatient until the neighbors were awake, or scraping up every quarter and dime around the house and taking a bike ride down to Lucci’s Supermarket, or a ride across town to my aunt’s house, nothing was going to stop me from getting my hands on that section.
I couldn’t wait to open the pages and read the weekly column written by my idol Peter Gammons or memorize the baseball stats so I could rattle them off to my friends faster than Will Hunting naming his fictitious brothers.
A few years later, I attended Northern Essex Community College, and eventually hooked up with the Wilmington/Tewksbury Town Crier for an internship. That spring of 1993, I covered the Wilmington High School softball team and the Wildcats went on to win the Division 2 state championship.
Up until last week, I spent the past 30 years with the Town Crier, including 29 as the sports editor. During those years, I also spent ten years with the Boston Herald as a part-timer, as well as many years with various other newspapers and publications. During my career, I have covered events at every level ranging from youth to professional.
I wrote about 15 high school teams winning state championships, including the Methuen/Tewksbury Red Rangers girls hockey state title back in 2019.
During my time at the Crier, I also wrote a number of columns, two of which will always be my favorites. In December of 2016, my wife Julie and I took a trip to Tennessee and adopted our daughters Lennox and Teagan. That’s when I told the story of the four of us staying in a hotel room for three weeks, spending Christmas together, before driving 27.5 hours over three days to return to our Hudson, Mass., home.
The other memorable column appeared a month after Carolyn Curley gave Methuen/Tewksbury the state title with her overtime goal against Austin Prep. That’s when my dad had passed and I wrote about his life, the athlete he was and everything he did for me.
Four years later, I’m writing another column as I introduce myself to all of you as the new full-time sportswriter here with the Eagle-Tribune. I’m extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Bill Burt, as well as Hector Longo and Dave Willis for welcoming me with open arms. I have worked a number of events with them over the years, and know they are tireless workers and extremely gifted writers. The same certainly can be said about previous staffers, Dave Dyer and the late Mike Muldoon, two friends, who I have always respected and admired.
Certainly, I’m the new kid on the block, but I’m very familiar with the area teams, athletic directors and coaches especially those in the Merrimack Valley Conference. I’m ecstatic to get going and look forward to meeting so many new people at the fields, courts and rinks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.