Friday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Winnacunnet at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
Phillips at Dartmouth, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford, Maine; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Tabor, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Choate at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Middlesex at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Groton at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester, 4:20 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 7 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Newton South at North Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Bedford, 6:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Choate at Phillips, 1:15 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 2:30 p.m.; HPNA at Westford, 3:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen-Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 6 p.m.
Swimming
Choate at Phillips, 1:30 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Lawrence at Natick, 9 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 a.m.; Windham at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; Andover at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Choate at Phillips, 12 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.
