Methuen’s Noah Kneeland, right, with a scoring chance against Haverhill goalie Cal Pruett who makes the save in December action. Methuen hosts Dracut on Saturday night while the Hillies are at Bedford.

 By Mike Muldoon

Friday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Winnacunnet at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

Phillips at Dartmouth, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Sanford, Maine; Haverhill at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Tabor, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Choate at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Middlesex at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Timberlane at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Groton at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 3:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester, 4:20 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 7 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Newton South at North Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Bedford, 6:40 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Choate at Phillips, 1:15 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 2:30 p.m.; HPNA at Westford, 3:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen-Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 6 p.m.

Swimming

Choate at Phillips, 1:30 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Sanford; Lawrence at Natick, 9 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 a.m.; Windham at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; Andover at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Choate at Phillips, 12 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.

