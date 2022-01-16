Sunday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Beaver Country Day
Girls Basketball
Nashua North at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Dracut, 11 a.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Northeast Metro at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Xaverian at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 12:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
St. Mary’s at Andover, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Stoneham, 12 p.m.; Methuen at Masconomet, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Minuteman at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Westford Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 6 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Londonderry at Salem, 3 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 4:30 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 8 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 8:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Tilton at Brooks, 2:45 p.m.; Phillips at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 8:40 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Austin Prep at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene at Timberlane; Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
B.C. High at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Holderness, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Sanborn at Manchester West, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Milford at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Souhegan, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
North Andover at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Salem at Windham, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Windham at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 12 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Tabor Academy, 1 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Plymouth, 1 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hingham, 6 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.; Somersworth at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 8:10 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Proctor Academy, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 3:20 p.m.; St Marks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Westford Academy at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Stoughton at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Londonderry at Timberlane; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Haverhill at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; St. John’s Prep at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Beverly, 10 a.m.; Andover at Braintree, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Roxbury Latin, 2 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Salem at Coventry, 7 p.m.
