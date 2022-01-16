Sunday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Andover at Newton North, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Beaver Country Day

Girls Basketball

Nashua North at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Andover at Dracut, 11 a.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Northeast Metro at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Xaverian at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 12:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

St. Mary’s at Andover, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Stoneham, 12 p.m.; Methuen at Masconomet, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Minuteman at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Westford Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 6 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Londonderry at Salem, 3 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 4:30 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 6:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 8 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 8:15 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Tilton at Brooks, 2:45 p.m.; Phillips at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 8:40 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Austin Prep at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Keene at Timberlane; Brooks at St Sebastian, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Whittier at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

B.C. High at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Holderness, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Sanborn at Manchester West, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Milford at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Timberlane at Souhegan, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

North Andover at Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Salem at Windham, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Windham at Masconomet, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 12 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Tabor Academy, 1 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Plymouth, 1 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hingham, 6 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.; Somersworth at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 8:10 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Proctor Academy, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 3:20 p.m.; St Marks at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Westford Academy at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Stoughton at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Londonderry at Timberlane; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Haverhill at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; St. John’s Prep at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Beverly, 10 a.m.; Andover at Braintree, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Roxbury Latin, 2 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Salem at Coventry, 7 p.m.

