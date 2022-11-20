There will be a day to talk about the other not-so-good stuff, as in the quarterback, the stalled drives, the play-calling and some important injuries on the offensive line.
But not today.
NFL Twitter mocked the game for three hours, as in “hard to watch,” or “bad football.”
All you had to see was the celebration in the end zone after Marcus Jones returned the punt 84 yards in the final seconds for the only touchdown and the winning score.
This wasn’t just a win. A loss and, let’s be honest, the 2022 season would’ve been like swimming up a stream. It’d be like running up Heartbreak Hill, in terms of January possibilities.
This was a classic Bill Belichick, New England Patriots win in the 21st century.
The clock was a factor. Field position was a factor. Running the football was a factor. Defense was a factor. Third down was a factor. And, last but definitely not least, special teams was a factor.
The game? Awful on the eyes. Unless you enjoy three-and-outs and punts, it couldn’t have been worse.
The Patriots lost all wiggle room in their schedule, with the Chicago Bears debacle changing everything.
The Patriots, now 6-4, could not lose against the Jets, which drop to 6-4 with two painful defeats at the hands of the Patriots. The schedule is too difficult, particularly outside of Route 1 in Foxborough.
“It’s one of those plays that shape or change a season given where you are in the season and the standings,” said Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater. “We needed to win this game.”
The way they won, on a special teams play by Marcus Jones, only plays into the Belichick knows-everything mantra. It helps make everyone buy into what Belichick is selling, that some guys have to play two or three positions — Jones also plays a lot at cornerback — that special teams, however monotonous is will be part of every practice.
“People sometimes look at coach like he’s crazy with the resources that he puts into the kicking game,” said Slater. “[It’s] for moments like this. and it’s nice to go out there and have a moment like this.”
These plays, punt returns for game-winning touchdowns, don’t happen often. In fact, this is the third time since the AFL-NFL merger, and the first time since DeSean Jackson’s game-ender in 2010 when the Philadelphia Eagles shocked the New York Giants.
In fact, Belichick pointed out, “I believe it’s the first [punt return for a touchdown] this season.”
Of course, he was correct.
There are a lot of things going right about this team, outside of some issues on offense. The running back tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson (82 yards rushing and receiving) and Damien Harris (8 rushes, 65 yards and 28 yards receiving) are proving to be arguably the best duo in the game.
And the Patriots defense, which allowed 103 yards of total offense, is coming together like a potentially elite defense does, including a league-leading 13.5 sacks for Matthew Judon.
This was a team-building kind of win that needed that one play, just one, to break it open.
And it happened in the final seconds.
Belichick couldn’t have scripted any better to not us, but his players, whom are the key people he needs to convince that there is a Holy Grail at the end of this if they can get everything clicking.
“People sometimes look at coach like he’s crazy with the resources that he puts into the kicking game, but you put them into the kicking game for games like this, moments like this,” said Slater, breaking out in a smile. “It’s nice to go out there and have a moment like this. It really is.”
All of a sudden those games with the Bills aren’t an easy “two” for Buffalo. and the games in Arizona and Las Vegas? Very winnable. Same with Miami and Cincinnati, both at Gillette Stadium.
Ironically, the quote of the day and what it meant came from the guy who didn’t have a lot to do with the result, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Jones said, “This [win] is why it’s the greatest team sport.”
Bring on the Vikings. This Patriots team might actually believe it is ready to actually go there on Thanksgiving and beat them.
