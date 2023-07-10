Four years in the making. Countless memories made, scouts in attendance, media interviews, and more.
All for this moment in Seattle, Washington. Or so we thought.
Phillips Academy ace, Thomas White, slipped down draft boards on Sunday night, falling out of the first round.
But his name was soon called at pick No. 35, by the Miami Marlins.
White has been called the top left-handed pitcher in the 2023 MLB Draft and he was the first chosen.
The Marlins chose another high school pitcher, Noble Meyer, with the 10th pick overall. He is called the best right-handed high school prospect in the draft.
White had already committed to college baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt University. Other locals who are playing professionally before playing at Vanderbilt are Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski and Methuen’s Dom Keegan.
White had been on the radar of scouts all over the country since he was in the 8th grade, when his fastball clocked in at 82 MPH at a national showcase in Florida.
Originally intending on attending Triton Regional High School for his freshman year, then Phillips Academy head coach Kevin Graber, now within the Chicago Cubs organization, approached White, looking for the ace pitcher to become a member of the Big Blue.
Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 for three years, White dominated competition in the Six Schools League, composed of big name schools like rival Phillips Exeter, St. Paul’s School, and Northfield Mount Hermon.
During his senior year, countless professional scouts began attending every game White pitched in, usually coming on Saturday’s. On May 6th, while going up against Phillips Exeter, the 6-foot-5 left-hander struck out 11 batters, wowing those in attendance with his 97 MPH fastball.
One issue with his dropping — he was ranked 23rd overall by MLB.com — could have been White’s choice of advisor/agent Scott Boras, one of baseball’s most powerful people. Boras is known for getting his clients lucrative deals.
If White attends Vanderbilt he will see top flight competition in the powerhouse SEC.
It is unknown if White and Boras had told MLB teams what his final bonus number was. The slot value for the 35th overall pick is $2.42 million dollars.
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.