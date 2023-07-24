MIAMI, F.L. – Thomas White is officially a pro baseball player. And while he hasn't won anything games yet, he won with his signing bonus.
Drafted 35th overall, the Rowley native and Phillips Andover graduate agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins for $4.1 million this weekend.
White was slotted to receive $2.42 million. But instead he got what was essentially the slot value for a player chosen 17th overall.
The 6-foot-5 left hander was alongside his family and Boras at LoanDepot Park in Miami, speaking to the media about his decision to sign as a Marlin.
Originally committed to play collegiate baseball at Vanderbilt, White fell during the MLB Draft back in early July, probably due to organizations concerned about signability issues and his tough-negotiating agent, Scott Boras.
White and Boras were adamant that he would need plenty more than $2.42 million to pull him away from his commitment at Vanderbilt.
Miami agreed.
It helped that the Marlins first pick in the draft, Noble Meyer, signed for less than slot value, allowing the organization to offer White more money.
Despite the obvious talent, at only 18 years old, White will not be in the majors anytime soon. As a young rebuilding organization, White and Meyer could spearhead the Marlins pitching staff within the next five years.
