Off-Season Hoops awarded three scholarships in 2023, the ninth year of the organization.
Jackie Rogers, of North Andover High, and Methuen High’s Brooke Tardugno and Jamie Slattery were awarded $500 scholarships by the local organization promoting girls and basketball in the area.
In the spring of 2014, local high school boys basketball teams in the Merrimack Valley area had opportunities to play in Summer and Fall hoop leagues. These offseason leagues gave local teams a chance to play together and build some early chemistry for their upcoming winter seasons.
For the Merrimack Valley girl high school basketball teams, the opportunity to play in a competitive, local, fall ball league didn’t exist.
Seeing this opportunity almost a decade ago, Methuen’s Patrick Costello reached out to several MV high school girls coaches inquiring about their team’s plans for the fall. Most responded that they didn’t have any plans or, if they did, their teams were traveling a distance to play. When Costello floated the idea of starting a local girl’s fall league, the response from the coaches was overwhelmingly favorable.
Getting a fall league off the ground included some early challenges for Costello. At that point, he had eight teams who were interested in participating but where would they play? Gym time was scarce in the fall as high school facilities are utilized by other interscholastic sports. After much networking, he was able to partner with Presentation of Mary and Lowell Catholic to utilize their facilities in the early years of running the Fall League.
As Costello formalized his non-profit organization, Off-Season Hoops, Inc, he wanted his Fall Ball League to be more than just basketball for the girls. He envisioned a weekly educational component as part of the league to raise awareness around issues that impact high school student-athletes.
The weekly topics included a focus on issues like eating disorders, bullying, distracted driving, and breast cancer awareness. To help execute his mission, Costello assembled a diverse board of director team who believes and supports his cause.
Having a basketball coaching background, Costello understands the life lessons aspect that sports provide to Student-Athletes. To gain insight on the educational component for the league, he reached out to his friend, Mike Woronka, president and CEO of Action Ambulance. Their connection goes back to youth basketball when Costello coached one of Woronka’s daughters.
Costello says “Mike’s support over these last nine years has been incredible. If it wasn’t for him, I’m not sure the league would have gotten off the ground. From our initial conversation when I shared the concept in 2014 — Mike was on board and wanted to know how he could help.”
To make the fall league even more special, Costello gives participating seniors a chance to receive a scholarship from his organization each year.
Costello says “Recognizing some senior girls is the highlight of the year. As part of the selection process, our scholarship committee reviews all the applications. Each applicant submits a short essay on some community service she’s done and how it has impacted her life.
“Reading the essays,” said Costello, “and learning more about what these girls are doing in the community is inspiring”.
Since 2015, Off-Season Hoops has now awarded $9,500 to nineteen local Student-Athletes. These awards are possible through the financial support and generosity of local businesses in the community.
Costello’s organization continues to evolve and facilitates other initiatives for local female Student Athletes. This summer, Off-Season Hoops is again partnering with the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club to run their B.A.L.L. Clinic (Basketball And Life Lessons).
This unique program provides some local Lawrence girls with life lessons in the classroom and skill development on the basketball court for a week in early August. To learn more about the Costello’s organization, visit www.offseasonhoops.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.