BOSTON – Three hours was all America needed. Or, if you want to get technical, less than three hours.
Baseball and the controversial pitch clock are officially match made in heaven.
While there were five games that went over the three-hour “baramoter,” the 10 other games on Thursday were under three hours.
In fact, eight of them were 2:38 or shorter – eight! – including a pair of 2:14 classics out of the 1960s in Detroit and Seattle.
The average was 2:45.
We weren’t so lucky in Boston. Walks, mound visits, pitching changes and 19 runs pushed the Red Sox-Orioles game to 3:18.
But you know what? If this game was played a year ago, it might’ve nipped four hours.
The baseball-is-dead slump, which was tangible and real, is reversing its pattern thanks to a great World Series matchup (Astros-Phillies), an interesting hot-stove season (see $300M contracts), and a legendary finish to the World Baseball Classic.
It’s a little early to call it “over” … OK, maybe a lot early, but baseball is trending the right way.
And while it is still new, the pitch clock, which shortens the “dead time” between pitches thrown, could revolutionize the sport among fans.
Good or bad (and I say mostly bad), we have become an instant-gratification society. We don’t have time for dead time. We are all “Varuca Salt” of Willy Wonka and Chocolate Factory. We not only want everything, but we “want it now!”
Baseball’s power-at-be, including a lot of “us” old-school baseball guys, said, “Shut up and enjoy it! It’s wonderful.”
They, the vast majority of sports fans with a lots of options to spend their money – rugby is now on TV … a lot – had actually started spending their dollars elsewhere.
The NFL offseason/hot stove talk was getting equal ratings to actual baseball games.
There was the NFL Combine, college pro days with NFL scouts and coaches, annual meetings (GM and Owners), the three-day NFL Draft the Top 100 players, the live training camp reports and Hard Knocks (entering its 19th season).
That all happened while Major League Baseball spent a half-dozen years trying – and failing – to figure out how to make the “next” Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout, a household name.
The pitch clock saved, on average, 26 minutes per game compared to last year’s eight Opening Day tilts, only one of which was under three hours when the Indians-Royals beat the three-hour clock by 11 minutes.
There are some glitches, including the one we saw at Fenway Park on Thursday when Sox slugger Rafael Devers was called out while in the batter's box but not looking at the pitcher. The umpire ruled he wasn't ready in time - rules are he must be ready to hit with eight seconds remaining.
It was weird. Nobody really understood what happened. In fact, Devers was in the box, which we figured constituted him being ready.
It has also been brought up that the greatest game ever played, USA vs. Japan, two weeks ago in the World Baseball Classic in Miami was played without a pitch clock and it lasted 3:18.
Interesting. That game lasted as long as it needed to and I don’t think one person complained about its “longevity.”
It begs the question: What about the postseason when, like the WBC, every pitch “counts”?
Adjust for the postseason. Add some time on each pitch. Three hour games in October was not a big deal. It’s those nine-inning, five-hour Red Sox-Yankees games we want to avoid.
But that’s a discussion for another day.
The case is closed on this one. The pitch clock is not only here to stay, but after one day it has made baseball, at least the version in 2023, better.
It’s been a while since we’ve said that.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
