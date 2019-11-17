Three things to watch here at Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia today:
1. Eagles offensive attack
They are hurting. Not only are the Eagles missing their best wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, but they will also be without their best running back, Jordan Howard.
The Patriots have been vulnerable the last two games against the Browns and Ravens, giving up a combined 369 yards. Don't expect that kind of performance from the Eagles and rookie Miles Sanders (Penn. State).
Head coach Doug Pederson, who also runs the offense, will probably try getting quarterback Carson Wentz outside the pocket, making plays with his legs.
2. Sanu usage
The Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu nearly a month ago on Oct. 17, so now with an extra week of study time it will be interesting to see how often Tom Brady looks to his big (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) wideout.
Sanu seems to be perfect for Brady, more of a route-runner than speedster. And he is very strong, which is important for those 50-50 balls Brady will throw from time to time.
Because of Sanu's size he could be considered a WR/TE hybrid. Again, right up Brady's alley. This could be a big, big game, possibly 10 receptions, for the Rutgers product.
3. Gilmore on Ertz?
Knowing the Patriots, it won't be one guy. But based on the average collection of talent in the Eagles receiving corp, the primary duty of taking away Wentz's favorite target, Zach Ertz, could be cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The risk of a cornerback on a tight end is the size discrepancy. And there would be a discrepancy if they matched up -- Ertz is listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds versus 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds for Gilmore.
But Gilmore is a physical cornerback, who is noted for mixing it up with stronger receivers.
By keeping Ertz to a four or five receptions, the Eagles will have a hard time putting points up, which will be vital today.
