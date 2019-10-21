This is different than the "keys to winning." This is three things to watch tonight in the Pats-Jets tilt.
1. Patriots focus on running football
This has been a problem. The Patriots have been winning, but without even a semi-consistent running attack. With a defense like this, having a successful running attack is more important than the 300-yard passing game. The offensive line has played a role in these struggles, but expect the Patriots to make an attempt to take over the game, with a lead, by running the football.
2. Jakobi Meyers usage
While Phillip Dorsett will play tonight, expect Tom Brady to look toward his rookie free agent, Jakobi Meyers, when Julian Edelman is double-teamed. Meyers made two, nice unheralded catches in the win over the Giants. Earning Brady's trust is like throwing manhole covers ... it's hard. Expect a seven-reception game and possibly a touchdown. But expect Brady to cull a relationship with his sleeper receiver.
3. Mike Nugent's kicking.
These are the kinds of games -- divisional rivalries -- that are close, without any good explanation why. Nugent, who replaced Stephen Gostkowski, two weeks ago, will have a chance to get the Patriots a lead or put the Patriots ahead. Let's see how he does.
