The Boston Bruins announced their hockey operations staff changes on Wednesday, and three former Merrimack College Warriors have been hired by the organization.
Former Merrimack College associate head coach Darren Yopyk has been named the assistant director of amateur scouting. Yopyk spent last season as a scout with the Seattle Krakken, and before Seattle he was with the Minnesota Wild from 2011-19, advancing through the organization to co-director of amateur scouting.
Yopyk joined the Merrimack program when Mark Dennehy was hired in 2005, and he was with the program through the 2009 season. He then spent two seasons as the general manager/head coach of the Westside Warriors in the BCHL before he joined the Wild in 2011.
John McLean and David Breen were both hired as skating and skills consultants. McLean was an assistant coach at Merrimack under Chris Serino and served as head coach at Malden Catholic High School from 2012-18, winning four Super 8 titles. He was recently hired as boys hockey coach at Austin Prep.
Breen is a North Andover native who played at Merrimack from 2002-04. For the last three seasons, he has been the director of player development at Bentley and previously worked as an assistant coach at Phillips Academy (2018-19) and the video coordinator and director of analytics at Merrimack from 2017-18.
