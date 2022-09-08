Lawrence’s Jayden Abreu found himself in a momentously challenging position in March of 2021.
Just a freshman, Abreu was called upon to take on the starting quarterback position for a Lawrence High squad that had not been together for a full workout in 16 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I started as the QB for varsity my freshman year during the pandemic,” he remembered. “It was very difficult and emotional for me as a freshman to take over on the field without a summer to work out as a team and only two weeks to prepare for our first game while other schools were working together since the fall.”
It may have been a massive challenge, but Abreu has succeeded in a big way with the pressure on his shoulders.
Now a junior, Abreu is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in Massachusetts. He’ll lead Lawrence High into its season-opener on Friday at Somerset Berkley (7 p.m.)
“Our team is looking explosive like never before,” said Abreu. “We’re going to be very strong in all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. I’m excited to show people what the Lancers have been working so hard for.”
Abreu is coming off a breakout sophomore season in 2021. He completed 85 of 127 passes for 1,292 yards (ninth in area) and 15 touchdowns (fifth in area). As a freshman, he threw for 537 yards and four TDs in the six-game COVID season.
“Aside from his natural ability to throw the ball, what Jayden brings to our team is a certain level of toughness you wouldn’t expect from a quarterback,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “He gets hit and gets back up, every time. He has even forced fumbles after throwing interceptions. He is a competitor and our team thrives off his energy.”
One of Abreu’s most memorable moments on the field was when he led Lawrence to its first win over Andover High since 1984 last fall. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 163 yards and threw three touchdowns — including the game-clincher early in the fourth quarter.
“The win against Andover boosted my confidence extremely high,” he said. “I came out of my shell after that game, and people started to know who I was. Me and my former teammate received Player of the Week, which also boosted my confidence excessively.
“My strengths are my pinpoint accuracy, decision making, ability to keep my composure, being mentally and physically tough, being vocal on and off the field, and ability to throw the deep ball efficiently.”
After the Lancers struggled down the stretch last fall, finishing 4-6, Abreu hopes to lead Lawrence to more success this season.
“It would mean everything to us and the city of Lawrence to have success,” he said. “We have been working so hard this offseason and we can finally get rid of the Lawrence stereotypes that we do not deserve.”
BUILD OFF SUCCESS
Lawrence will look to build off the success it had in the first half of last year, opening the season 3-0, its first winning streak of three games at any point in a season since 2008, when it was a member of the Cape Ann League.
The Lancers, however, were hit with the injury bug and went 1-6 the rest of the way, dropping heart-breakers to Lowell (36-33) and Methuen (15-12).
Abreu is confident the Lancers can continue that early success, and avoid the later struggles.
“Our strength is we are all committed to one goal and do not have any selfishness on the team,” he said.
Lawrence returns some solid talent around Abreu.
Senior big play receiver/defensive back Andy Medina returns after catching 24 passes for 385 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. He had two catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving against Central and two catches for 45 yards and a key touchdown in the Andover victory.
Running back/receiver Janiel Herrera showed some flashes as a playmaker last season, rushing for 190 yards, with a season-high 80 yards and a TD against Andover. He’s currently dealing with an injury, but Audate said he’s optimistic he will return at some point.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.