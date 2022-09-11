The pandemic, overzealous promoters, heck just the sheer lack of depth in the New England professional boxing ranks — they all have tried to derail the boxing career of Lawrence’s Adrian Sosa.
The former Lawrence High footballer, now 27 years old, owns a spotless pro record of 12-0 with nine knockouts in the ring. A marketable commodity with a perfect record and some flair/personality in the ring at 140 pounds, Sosa should have promoters, locally and even nationally, buzzing him by the hours with opportunity after opportunity.
It just never happened.
Sosa had one fight — an eight-rounder with 15-24-1 Danny Flores — since May of 2019, a period of more than three years.
So the kid decided to take matters into his own hands.
So far. So good.
Currently, Sosa is on an eight-week stint in Sydney, Australia, working as the primary sparring partner and training companion for former world champ George Kambosos Jr. The Aussie has an October 15 rematch with Devin Haney for the undisputed world lightweight title, and Sosa will be there literally every step of the way in training camp.
“We work out, we spar, we’re together with strength and conditioning,” said Sosa. “We go to the boxing gym six days a week and spar twice a week. He’s been great. For me, it’s been an amazing opportunity to learn from one of the best.”
THE ROAD DOWN UNDER
Frustrated by the boxing scene in New England, at some point Sosa had enough.
“There should be opportunity for him, but it’s a lot tougher than you may think it is,” said Mike Parente, a veteran matchmaker for the New England promotion, CES Boxing.
“It’s harder to make local fights now than it’s ever been. The reality is there just aren’t opportunities for everybody.
“A young, good fighter needs a good manager or a good promoter to help get him there. It’s very hard to do it on your own.”
Sosa tried that route. But many of his fights were pretty much walkovers. and he just couldn’t stay busy.
“Promoters would get me fights only if I would sign with them long term,” he said. “I just wasn’t prepared to do that.”
Hence, the long dormant stretches. Sosa just got fed-up. and he took things into his own hands.
The kid known in the ring as “Tonka” became a social media pest.
“I knew of (Kambosos) from social media, and I reached out to George in February of last year,” said Sosa. “I just said, ‘Let me get in your camp, you won’t regret it,’ before his title fight with Teofimo Lopez. I bugged him for a month or two.”
Kambosos had seen Sosa fight — the Lawrencian’s biggest fight of his career at Foxwoods in Connecticut. Sosa beat Khiry Todd in a battle of unbeatens on the same card where Kambosos had picked up a win back in May of 2018.
Finally in April of 2021, Kambosos responded and he flew Sosa down to Miami for a little over a month of training.
“He hit me up on Insta, and then he beat Lopez for the title at Madison Square Garden,” said Sosa.
The two have been in touch since.
Kambosos subsequently lost to Haney in a unification bout, and when the rematch, which will be on ESPN in October, was signed, he took no chances, summoning Sosa to Australia in August to get the work in. At the time, Sosa was training at his own gym, the Hamma Shack on Union Street in Lawrence.
“Literally, in the first camp, it was kind of a tease,” said Sosa. “This one has been amazing, getting the chance to travel abroad and see where he’s come from.
“You really see what the training aspect is when you’re talking about getting ready for a world championship.”
Interestingly enough, Sosa is taking a road that was similar to how Kambosos got here.
“It’s what Manny Pacquiao did for him in the Phillipines,” said Sosa. “George told me that was how he got his career going. I’m getting a chance here to showcase my talent.
“It was hard to fight at home. People wanted me to sign with them for long term contracts. I’m glad I didn’t get into anything long-term, it would have interfered with something like this.”
LEARNING EVERY DAY
Sosa likened this experience to going to boxing school every day.
Kambosos, 29-year-old with a 20-1 mark, is a pro’s pro.
“He’s very helpful, has a very calm demeanor and is very well-respected,” Sosa said. “He smiles, but he means business. We’re building off the relationship in Florida. We chop it up, we spend time together, all we really have is time here. He’s bringing stuff out of me, stuff that I never could have had if I was training at home.
“I feel like I’m bringing stuff out of him, too. I definitely feel like I belong. It’s an honor to be here.”
The news got even better a couple weeks into the camp. The promoters in Australia made a match and now Sosa will fight on the undercard of the Kambosos-Haney rematch.
All eyes in the boxing world will be focused on the fight in Melbourne. He’ll be as ready as he’s ever been.
“This opportunity is to build some momentum. It’s going to put a target on my back, and that’s what I want,” Sosa said. “I want to be considered a good young contender. It’s only a matter of time for me to take a real risk in my career against a top contender. I’m going to be ready.”
