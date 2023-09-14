Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Salem High football team rallied on the road on Thursday night, running down Concord, 28-14.
Talen Walton, Nolan Lumley, Kevin Todisco and Felix Gonzalez each ran for TDs for 3-0 Salem in the win.
Field Hockey
Rhyan Pitari connected on a fourth-quarter goal as Methuen field hockey eked out a 1-0 victory over Haverhill. Goalie Alex Tardugno made nine saves, including a penalty stroke, as the Rangers improved to 2-0. “Jaylen Marsh played well in the midfield and Alex Tardugno had a great game in net,” coach Kristen Swales said.
Girls Soccer
Timberlane routed Bishop Guertin 4-2 as Leah Morrier knocked in three goals and added an assist. Sister Mia had a pair of assists. “We had a phenomenal start to the game lead by Leah and our back line,” coach Jeffrey Baumann said.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton remained perfect through seven games, knocking off Portsmouth 4-1 as Landon Earehart had a pair of goals. Ethan Bellows and Phoenix Beaulieu also netted goals. "The kids played fairly well today,” coach Kerry Boles said. “We controlled much of the game, the tempo and possession. We are continuing to make progress each day.” … Lawrence and Andover battled to a scoreless tie. Lancer goalie Jared Martinez had five saves.
Cross Country
Junior Madeline Courtemanche covered almost three miles in 18:48.6 to lead Central Catholic to a 15-50 victory at Dracut in the Raiders’ first dual of the season. Central runners filled nine of the top 10 spots … In its league opener the North Andover boys routed Che 21-40 with Dylan Cote covering the 3.1-mile course in winning time of 17:09.4 … Chelmsford’s Kate Leonard won the girls race, but Scarlet Knight girls took the next seven spots to also win.
Golf
Tommy Murphy took medalist honors, firing a 36 at Bradford CC leading a strong Haverhill contingent that won all eight of its matches against Lowell for the Hillie’s first win in three outings. Senior Sydney Spencer won her first varsity match with a 42…Timberlane moved to 8-4 on the season by winning two of three. Caden Donahue led the way with a 35 as the Owls knocked off Pembroke and Kennett in a quad won by Bow.
Volleyball
Winning an epic final game 29-27, Methuen knocked off Lawrence in straight sets while Angela Medina (11 digs) and Nileyshka Rigual (nine kills) kept the Reggies competitive … The Greater Lawrence girls lost in three sets to Greater Lowell as Stephanie Periera led the Reggies with 12 service points and five assists. Danna Cabreja added five kills and Melenie Urena had 20 digs.
Swimming
North Andover knocked off Andover 99-85 as Ethan Ackerman-Vallala claimed victories in the 200 IM and 100 Fly while also swimming legs on the winning 200-medley and 400-free relay teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.