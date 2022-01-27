<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 49, Concord 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (49):<cstyle:> Bilone 8, St. Hilaire 19, Kendzulak 2, Dempsey 5, Peterson 1, Fortin 6, Runde 8. Totals 16-10-49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> St. Hilaire 3, Bilone 2, Fortin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (2-11):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (5-8):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 71, Exeter 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (71):<cstyle:> A. Chinn 19, Marshall 18, T. Chinn 10, Edmunds 6, McLaughlin 2, Gendron 3, Suarez 2, Kane 4, Peterson 1, Jenkins 6.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A. Chinn 1, Gendron 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (10-5):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (16-2):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>22<0x2002>19<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 56, Methuen 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (49):<cstyle:> Carpio 8, Allen 23, Touma 0, Vasquez 11, Nkwantah 5, Eason 2, Drejaj 0, Kiwanuka 0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (56):<cstyle:> Cammann 13, MacLellan 19, Satlow 10, Shahtanian 6, Resendiz 3, Srinivasan 3, Beal 2. Totals 20 7-56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Allen 5, Nkwantah 1; A <0x2014> MacLellan 3, Cammann 1, Shahtanian 2, Resendiz 1, Srinivasan 1, Satlow 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>10<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (9-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>18<0x2002>18<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 91, Tewksbury 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (91):<cstyle:> McKenzie 21, Bridgewater 15, Malvey 11, Rivera 10, Hart 8, Njenga 6, Hiraldo 6, Sangermano 5, Haley 4, Kelley 2, Rijo 2, O<0x2019>Brien 1, Acosta 0, Lopez 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Bridgewater 3, Rivera 1, Sangermano 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>18<0x2002>18<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-2):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>21<0x2002>22<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 91
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 54, St. Paul's 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (54):<cstyle:> Nardone 20, Herndon 20, Buckley 7, Ha 3, Buckley 2, Dandawa 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Herndon 5, Nardone 4, Ha 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. Paul's:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>11<0x2002>14<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (7-6):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>16<0x2002>15<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 65, Dexter Southfield School 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (65):<cstyle:> Eddy 14, Mair 21, Dewey 11, Broussard 5, Gaffney 2, Tangney 1, Maina 11, Withrall 0. Totals 22-3-65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Maina 3, Eddy 2, Mair 2, Dewey 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (12-0):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>21<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dexter Southfield School (7-5):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>17<0x2002>18<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>ConVal 43, Timberlane 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (32):<cstyle:> Parker 15, Trasatti 10, Powers 7, Genest 0, Stewart 0, Lampron 0, Fox 0, Rich 0, Raiti 0, Sickel 0. Totals 11-4-32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Trasatti, Powers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal (5-9):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>14<0x2002>5<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4-10):<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>10<0x2002>7<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 56, Windham 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (43):<cstyle:> Weeks 2, Guarnaccia 0, Smith 12, Steffanides 3, Bean 2, Husson 8, Sovereign 0, Amari 14, Boucher 2, Abruzese 0. Team 14-8-43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 4, Steffanides 1, Husson 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (12-3):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>17<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8-7):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>10<0x2002>12<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 56, Methuen 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (56):<cstyle:> Michaela Buckley 1 0-0 2, Anna Foley 6 7-7 20, Amelia Hanscom 7 1-1 15, Marissa Kobelski 1 1-3 3, Kathleen Yates 1 1-3 3, Ari White 1 0-0 3, Tess Gobiel 2 0-0 5, Morgan Shirley 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 11-15 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (25):<cstyle:> Thyanais Santiago 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Tierney 1 1-3 3, Samantha Pfeil 2 6-8 10, Katherine Delap 0 2-2 2, Brooke Tardugno 1 1-2 4, Ella Barron 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 10-15 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Foley, Gobiel, White; M <0x2014> Tardugno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (10-0):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>15<0x2002>16<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-5):<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>16<0x2002><0x2002>1<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 138.9, Methuen 136.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Divier Ramos 9.3 (M), 2. Riley Salerno 9.25 (CC), 3. Caleb Canavan 9.1 (M); <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: Ramos 9.3 (M), 2. Salerno 8.75 (CC), 3. Kendra Scott 8.5 (M); <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: Deidre Donovan 9.0 (CC), 2. Hailey Stewart 8.55 (CC), 3. Anna Bolduc 8.4 (M); <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: Lexander Flores 9.1 (M), 2. Donavan 9.0 (CC), 3. Erin Salazes 8.8 (CC); <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 1. Salerno 34..4 (CC), 2. Salazes 34.05 (CC), 3. Anna Bolduc 33.05 (M)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill-Pentucket downs Newburyport
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Results:<cstyle:> Haverhill-Pentucket 71, Newburyport 64; N'port 101, Manchester Essex 20; St. John's 133, M-E 2; St. John's 128, Austin Prep 7; North Andover 91, Austin 44; Masconomet 70, Andover 65; Masco 87, Haverhill-Pentucket 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 15:<cstyle:> 1. Tim Haarmann SJ 24.12, 2. Adam Payne H-P 24.16, 3. Josh Haarmann SJ 24.90, 4. Henry Coote SJ 25.58, 5. Henry Hartford H-P 25.64, 6. Owen Gandt SJ 25.69, 7. Cole Hosmer SJ 25.74, 8. Sam Charette SJ 26.20, 9. Will Caron Masco 26.66, 10. Owen Palmer Masco 27.31, 11. Rocco Masciarelli SJ 27.31, 12. Sunjae Kim And 27.50, 13. Peyton McKee SJ 27.66, 14. Evan Fisichelli SJ 27.99, 15. Matt Vigneaux SJ 28.36; Also 18. Derek Monahan NA 28.49, 19. Paul Parachojuk H-P 28.51, 20. Ollie Litster NA 28.56, 21. Theo Hutchins And 28.58
