LAWRENCE – With the bitter taste of last year’s stinging Elite Eight loss still lingering, the Central Catholic softball squad Saturday morning found itself back in the same spot, playing for a Division 1 Final Four berth – against a very familiar foe.
This time, the top-seeded Raiders removed doubt early, batting around the order in the first before cruising to a 10-0 victory over MVC rival and ninth-seeded Methuen, which was hunting for a repeat Final Four appearance while looking to avenge two earlier-season losses to the Raiders.
Central (22-1) will play the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 5 Peabody (19-1) and No. 13 North Andover (15-7) at a time and place to be determined. The Raiders played and defeated both squads in the first two games of the season, winning by a combined 26-3.
“In the first two tournament games we’ve played, the other team has jumped out on us and we’ve had to play catch-up,” said Central coach Stacy Ciccolo, whose team has won three tourney games by a combined 40-5. “We definitely talked the past couple of days about being the team that strikes first because it wasn’t comfortable for us to play from behind. So, our goal was definitely to get out in front.”
Mission accomplished as each of the first five batters reached base safely, including a two-run single by Olivia Moeckel before Katie Fox drove in the final two runs of the frame with a one-out double.
“We were just thinking about attacking,” said Moeckel, who also singled and scored in the sixth. “Everyone needed to contribute, so it was a very good inning, and everybody was ready to compete.”
The top of the order added a fifth run in the second after Julia Malowitz’ rapped her second lead-off single in as many innings and went to third on Liv Boucher’s single before scoring on a Caitlin Milner groundball.
The bottom of the order also contributed as Zaynah Wotkowicz, Ava Perrotta, Katie Fox and Amelia Ovalles (five through eight in the order) each had two hits and combined for four runs and five RBI over the final four innings.
“Little by little we’ve become more of a complete team,” said Ciccolo, whose squad has outscored opponents this year 266-26. “What I think I like most about my team is there are several people who can contribute at different times.”
Central starter Malowitz struck out 10 while allowing three hits in her five innings and was backed up by a solid defense highlighted by third baseman Milner, who snared a hard-hit one-hopper for the first out in the fourth before Moeckel made a grab at the fence on a ball Brooke Tardugno hit to right three pitches later.
“I think toward the end of the game when I felt pretty good about things, I kept thinking about how hard we work,” Ciccolo said. “Caitlin takes those kind of balls in practice. We work so hard in practice. It doesn’t always translate…but today you could see some of the defense shining, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing.”
This will be Central’s first trip to the Final Four since dropping a 3-0 decision to Milford in the 2013 semifinals.
“They’re locked in,” Ciccolo said. “Anything can happen from this point on, and we understand that. But we’re going to enjoy today for sure. I’m so happy for them.
“What I really liked about today is we just kept going to work. We’d get some people on, we’d get them over and we’d get them in. There was nothing super flashy about what we did…We just consistently put the bat on the ball and made good things happen.”
For Methuen (15-8), it was the end of another successful campaign. The Rangers, who lost the state-title game in 2019, were looking to make their third Final Four appearance in the last four years a tournament has been played.
“I’m proud of my kids,” coach Jason Smith said. “Regardless of the score, they battled until the end. I’m proud of the way they’ve handled themselves … We’ve battled from behind a lot this year – more than I would like – but they are never out of it.”
