It seemingly came out of nowhere, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opting out of the NHL "bubble" in Toronto after two games in the series with Carolina (1-1).
Here was Rask's statement:
“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are thins more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask said in a statement released by the team. “I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success.”
Ex-Bruins goalie Tim Thomas was contacted on Rask's decision, supporting his former teammate on the 2010-11 Stanley Cup champs.
"I support Tuukka's right to make whatever choice he thinks is best for him and his family," said Thomas. "Sometimes other things in life are more important than a game. I understand hard decisions."
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, at a hastily called press conference, noted that Rask's family situation warranted his decision.
"In Tuukka's case he has a newborn at home along with two young girls," said Sweeney. "He just felt he needed to be home with them at this particular time.
"I give Tuukka a hell of a lot of credit for trying to persevere through," added Sweeney. "The priorities are in the right order and this is what he has to do."
The Bruins are playing Carolina at noon today.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.