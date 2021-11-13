PLAISTOW — For the first time since 2001, the Timberlane football team is headed to the state championship game.
Dominic Pallaria ran for 132 yards and three first half touchdowns, and the undefeated Owls rolled past St. Thomas 34-7 in the Division 2 semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
“The team is obviously very excited,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “The kids played very well today, and it means so much to them to be headed to the title game. They can’t wait to play in the finals.”
The Owls (11-0) advance to the Division 2 championship game, where they will face Milford (8-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The cite of the game is still to be determined, according to Fitzgerald. Timberlane had to rally for two fourth quarter touchdowns to beat Milford 21-14 in the regular season.
“We are going to need a strong week of preparation for a good Milford team,” said Fitzgerald. “They played very well a few weeks ago.”
With a shot at the program’s first title game berth since before any player on the current team was born — Timberlane last won titles in 1999 and 2001 — the Owls took care of business on Saturday.
After St. Thomas jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, Timberlane bounced back fast. Pallaria tied it with his first score of the day, a 6-yard run, then the star back gave the Owls the lead when he broke free for a 50-yard score.
“Pallaria really stepped up,” said Fitzgerald. “He ran the ball very hard.”
Pallaria added to the Owls’ advantage in the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown. Kicker Harrison Bloom made it 24-7 at halftime, booting a 29-yard field goal. The kicker later showed off how strong his leg was, booming a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter.
The final Owl touchdown went to Trey Baker, who sprinted in for a 12-yard touchdown in the third.
Timberlane’s defense, meanwhile, was stifling, forcing the Saints into seven consecutive punts. Leading the way for the Owls were linebackers Cooper Kelly and Camden Zambrowicz along with Baker at safety. They limited St. Thomas to just 62 rushing yards on 30 carries and five pass completions for 48 yards.
The Owls will now look to finish off a perfect season in the state title game.
“This is something we have talked about since Day 1,” said Fitzgerald. “We knew we had a good group coming back. This is a group that stayed local to the program. They are very confident right now, and they deserve to be.”
Timberlane 34, St.Thomas Aquinas 7
St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2): 7 0 0 0 — 7
Timberlane (11-0): 14 10 10 0 — 34
Division 2 Semifinals First Quarter
S — Liam Sullivan 23 run (Taig Healy kick)
T — Dominic Pallaria 6 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
T — Pallaria 50 run (Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
T — Pallaria 19 run (Bloom kick)
T — Bloom 29 field goal
Third Quarter
T — Trey Baker 12 run (Bloom kick)
T — Bloom 38 field goal
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (42-221) — Dominic Pallaria 19-132, Eddie DiGiulio 8-44, Gary Shivell 5-23, Dan Post 5-13, Trey Baker 1-12, Jake Basnett 3-(-1), Austin Patnaude 1- (-2); St. Thomas (30-62)— Liam Sullivan 16-50, Michael Skowron 4-7, Pierce Florini 2-6, Tim Avery 3-1, Tyler Leedberg 4-0, Owen Birch 1-(-2)
PASSING: Timberlane — Shivell 2-6-0, 55; St. Thomas — Skowron 5-7-0, 48
RECEIVING: Timberlane — Matthew Williams 2-55; St. Thomas — Connor Toriello 1-18, Florini 1-12, Devon Paquette 2-10, Leedberg 1-8
