PLAISTOW -- Senior running back Dominic Pallaria remembers well his sophomore year on the Timberlane football team.
But not too fondly.
"I broke my clavicle in the fifth game and we were 0-9," said Pallaria. "It was pretty depressing. Everyone was really down all the time."
My, how things have changed. After Friday night's 47-12 victory over Gilford before a nice crowd of close to 1,000, the Owls are now 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 206-46.
So what's been the difference? Much of it can be summed up with one word, said Pallaria.
"It's confidence," said Pallaria. "We've been playing together for a couple of years and our confidence has shot way up. It's definitely a mental thing."
On the field, the Owls also seem to have their most complete team in years. They can run the ball with Pallaria and running mate Dan Post, quarterback Dominic Coppeta has developed his passing, with Ethan Stewart an elite receiver, and the defense has stepped up big time.
Stewart got things going Friday on the Owls' first possession. He caught a 46-yard bomb on the first play from scrimmage, coming back nicely for the ball, and two plays later ran it in from 7 yards out. Later in the third quarter, Stewart made a great 27-yard TD catch when he went high over two defenders to make the grab.
Pallaria and Post, meanwhile, got good blocking, but both ran hard, breaking tackles left and right. Pallaria finished with 107 yards that included a 42-yard burst for the Owls' second touchdown while Post was right with him with 106 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns, on runs of 26, 10 and 15 yards.
I worked hard (in the offseason) to get better and I was itching to get on the field," said Post, now a junior. "I think everyone's gotten better and it's pretty exciting. My first year wasn't much fun."
Post scored his first two TDs in the second quarter, giving the Owls a 27-6 halftime lead, and his third TD, followed by Stewart's great reception in the end zone, gave Timberlane a 41-6 lead entering the fourth quarter and brought the reserves into the game.
One of those reserves for the Owls, sophomore Eddie Di Giulio, scored the last TD of the game on a 39-yard run and rushed for 66 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Timberlane was nearly as impressive. After giving up a first quarter drive and TD, the first team defense yielded little yardage and just one first down over the next two quarters. Lineman Bryce Parker was immense with double digit tackles and Cooper Kelly and Niko Langlois were also tough for Gilford to handle.
Timberlane will host Sanborn next Friday at 6:30.
Timberlane 47, Gilford 12
Gilford (3-2): 6 0 0 6 — 12
Timberlane (5-0): 7 20 14 6 — 47
First Quarter
T — Ethan Stewart 7 run (Harrison Blook kick), 8:48
G — Michael Kitto 7 run (kick failed), :15
Second Quarter
T — Dominic Pallaria 42 run (kick blocked), 10:53
T — Dan Post 26 run (Blook kick), 9:15
T — Post 10 run (Bloom kick), 4:21
Third Quarter
T -- Post 15 run (Bloom kick), 7:54
T — Stewart 27 pass from Coppeta (Bloom kick), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
G — Riley Marsh 66 pass from Isaiah Reese (pass failed), 6:31
T — Eddie DiGiulio 39 run (pass failed), 2:53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (33-332) — Dan Post 12-106, Dominic Pallaria 8-107, Dominic Coppeta 4-31, Ethan Stewart 2-10, Eddie DiGiulio 6-66, Austin Patnaude 1-9; Gilford (25-17) — Michael Kitto 12-27, Isaiah Reese 5-0, Luke Loyer 5-(-10), Cole Howard 3-0
PASSING:T — Coppeta 6-9-0, 102; Gary Shivell 0-1-0, 0; Gilford — Reese 6-15-0, 130
RECEIVING: T — Stewart 3-74, Matt Williams 2-25, Pallaria 1-3; G — Riley Marsh 3-84, Logan Grant 3-46
