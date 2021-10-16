PLAISTOW — Timberlane pounded Division 2 rival Pembroke, 49-13, on Friday night, to improve to 7-0.
Dominic Pallaria and Dan Post both scored twice in a balanced effort. Harrison Bloom was 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald went to the bench early and everybody seemed to contribute. He was elated that backup running back Austin Patnaude led the squad in rushing and had a 34-yard TD run. Also, Sean Hurley shined on defense and had a sack.
Fitzgerald, the 14th-year Owls head coach, thought it might be 25 years or longer since the Owls were 7-0 to start the season.
The Owls are at Kingswood (0-6 heading into Saturday's game) next Friday at 7 p.m.
Timberlane 49, Pembroke 13
Pembroke (1-6): 0 7 6 0 — 13
Timberlane (7-0): 28 14 7 0 — 49
First Quarter
TIMB — Dominic Pallaria 7 run (Harrison Bloom kick)
TIMB — Ethan Stewart 14 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Dan Post 8 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Pallaria 5 run (Bloom kick)
Second Quarter
TIMB — Dan Post 15 run (Bloom kick)
TIMB — Austin Patnaude 34 run (Bloom kick)
PEMB — 40 pass (kick)
Third Quarter
TIMB — Jake Basnett 27 run (Bloom kick)
PEMB — 15 run (rush fail)
TIMBERLANE LEADERS
RUSHING: Austin Patnaude 5-75, J. Fabrizio 9-63, Ethan Stewart 2-49, Dominic Pallaria 6-41, Dan Post 3-38, Jake Basnett 1-27, E. Digiulio 3-24. L. Kelley 5-23
PASSING: G. Shivell 1-2-0, 3
RECEIVING: M. Williams 1-3
